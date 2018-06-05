Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Nixonian Moment has Arrived

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Schultz       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/5/18

Author 7909

From Counterpunch

From youtube.com: Donald Trump and Richard Nixon {MID-296226}
Donald Trump and Richard Nixon
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Business Insider)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Trump just had his Nixon moment.

In asserting via a tweet that he had the power to pardon himself, President Trump veered into the direction of Richard Nixon who said to David Frost in the famous 1977 interviews that "when the president does it, that means that it is not illegal," or he was aping Nixon from a 1973 press conference when the latter declared "I am not a crook." In either case, Trump's tweet shows increased desperation as his defenses against illegal behavior -- whether primary liability for collusion with the Russians or other elections crimes -- or obstruction of justice, fall.

Consider first the legal argument Trump made in his tweet that he can pardon himself. As I argued in Counterpunch and many others have pointed out, few if any reputable constitutional law scholars would support him on this argument. Basic principles of law such as checks and balances and separation of powers stand for the proposition that presidents are not above the law and that no person, not even the president, has unlimited authority to pardon himself from being accountable to the law. Presidents are not kings, they cannot be prosecutors, judges, juries, and executioners all at the same time.

- Advertisement -

But even more boldly, the 20-page memo from Trump's attorneys to the special prosecutor asserts presidents are above the law and they do not have to answer to subpoenas. It also asserts that the president as chief law enforcer can start or end criminal prosecutions at a whim. These claims rest upon an extreme legal theory of the "unitary executive" that traces back to Alexander Hamilton and which were asserted under the George W. Bush administration to support policies ranging from waterboarding to his detainment of individuals accused of being terrorists. Whatever textual claims in the Constitution presidents point to, numerous Supreme Court decisions have refuted the unitary executive theory and at least since the advent of the New Deal the law recognizes that presidents do not have unlimited control over actors and agencies within the executive branch.

But brushing aside constitutional law and precedent, Trump's language has become increasingly shrill. Months ago it was that the Russians did not interfere in the elections and that claim has largely been rejected by the Senate and special prosecutor investigation. Then it was his campaign did nothing wrong, until Bob Mueller secured several indictments and guilty pleas. Then it was he did nothing wrong but he could nonetheless fire FBI director for any reason and it did not constitute obstruction of justice. Now the language has shifted.

Yes, one still sees assertions of innocence, but increasingly it is that the special prosecutor and investigation are unconstitutional, which it is not, and that is why if the president shuts down the investigation it cannot be illegal (obstruction of justice) because the president has done it.

- Advertisement -

And now, it is I can simply pardon myself even if I did act illegally, although I am not a crook. While in arguing this both Trump and Rudy Giuliani still claim the president does not need to issue a pardon for the former because he has done nothing wrong, resorting finally to saying no matter what I did -- even if it is illegal -- I can simply pardon myself, is effectively saying that Trump may have broken the law but I get away with it because simply I can.

So Trump is caught in a Nixon moment. Either he is a crook but can pardon himself, or nothing he does is illegal because he is president. Like Nixon, Trump wants it both ways, asserting his innocence while tacitly admitting he has done something illegal if done by anyone else but because he is president he cannot have broken the law.

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David Schultz is Hamline University professor in the Graduate School of Management where he teaches classes in government ethics, public policy, and public administration. He also holds appointments in the Hamline University Department of Criminal (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Marx, Globalization, and the Death of Neo-Liberalism

Death and Dying on Wall Street:: The End of the Reagan Era

The Moral Crisis of the Republican Party

Identity Politics and the Triumph of Trump Tax Reform

Stupid Public Policies and Other Political Myths: Ideas that President Obama should Avoid

The Fraud of Voter Fraud

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Richard Stitt

Become a Fan
Author 511462

(Member since May 23, 2018), 2 articles, 4 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I agree with all that you have written. The Nixon moment though depends on Robert Mueller's conclusions. Once his report is sent to Congress it will be their responsibility to act on the evidence they get. From what we know of this Republican-controlled congress the Mueller report will end up in the dead letter file. In the event that the Democrats take over the House (which is becoming increasingly unlikely) and if they draw up articles of impeachment (again, unlikely given the spinelessness of the Democrats today) there is zero chance that Trump would be convicted in the Senate and removed from office. There is only one way to get rid of Trump and that is in 2020. Of course, the majority of white voters who elevated him to the Oval Office in 2016 will need to have a serious change in attitude and judgment. But again, white supremacism was a big driver of Trump's success and I see no trend to believe he will abandon that winning strategy.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 5, 2018 at 11:38:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 