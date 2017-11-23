Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Trump's Attack on Net Neutrality-- A Step Towards Feudalism

From flickr.com: Ajit Pai, Enemy of 99% of Humanity {MID-197991}
Ajit Pai, Enemy of 99% of Humanity
(Image by USDAgov)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Let's be clear. The plan to end net neutrality is not about the just the net. The internet is the biggest power leveling factor in modern western industrial world history. The attack on net neutrality is an attempt to claw back all the power that the Bottom up nature of the internet has given to individuals, groups and non-state actors.

Eliminating net neutrality is a massive assault, perhaps the biggest in modern history, on the empowerment of people to voice their ideas.

Ajit Pai, the FCC appointee who is leading the way to end net neutrality talks about a "light touch."

I'm sure that when people started talking about legislating to protect children that there were voices like Pai's who argued against legislation because the market would resolve the problem.

I'm sure that there have been dishonest voices like Pai's who cited words like liberty and freedom to argue against women's rights to vote and equal treatment for people of all color. Ajit Pai is an enemy of freedom for 99% of humanity. He is leading the assault to take away the power that the internet has given to the people. He, by his attack on net neutrality, is helping every dictator, every authoritarian despot, every crooked corporate executive, every propagandist who wants to shut down opposing voices.

The attack on net neutrality is an attack on the future of freedom, an attack on the hopes of billions that there will be a better world. It is an attack on the very structure of power that has evolved in the past twenty years.

We need to make it clear to companies that plan to benefit from the ending of net neutrality that they will become the targets of boycotts.

We need to make it clear to the mainstream media networks that if they do not get behind defending net neutrality, one hundred percent, that they are, in reality allies of net neutrality attackers.

Email, call, write, tweet your messages to your legislators and to the mainstream media. Shame the POSPOTUS (piece of sh*t President of the United States) into turning this around.

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

"We need to make it clear to companies that plan to benefit from the ending of net neutrality that they will become the targets of boycotts".

If we threaten, then we need to follow through on those boycotts, even if it means being silenced for a while. If a progressing general strike were to occur, they would lose this one badly.

This guy is just another government toady in service to corporations, who wants to make a name for himself, little does he know that a tsunami of pushback is going to hit on this one. It's time to put some actions into our harsh words. We can win this, in fact, we must win, because if we don't, then what's the point of living? It's that important.

Who do we boycott? Start with the internet service providers, cancel their contract, go offline cold turkey. Toggle between providers, use public wifi, complain, resist, and render them powerless. Here's a good one, unsubscribe from websites.

Unsubscribing sends a clear message, and steps on their toes, hard. A growing unsubscribe movement is perhaps the clearest way to send the message. We're mad as hell and we are not going to take the abuse any more.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 23, 2017 at 3:26:23 PM

Author 0
marko polo

I kinda remember when Obama backed this. At that time people were worried about gov't control. All I know if it's called one thing under Obama, expect the other like the ACA. I could be wrong, but my take is, lack of competition is what the FCC is worried about. All I know is this, get the gov't out of free speech.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 23, 2017 at 4:16:42 PM

