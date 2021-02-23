 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/23/21

Trump reinstated glyphosate, sign this petition to support its removal

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

DSC_0313
DSC_0313
(Image by Global Justice Now)   Details   DMCA

Just before leaving office, Trump approved seven dangerous pesticides for use in the US. These pesticides, including glyphosate (Roundup), atrazine, and aldicarb, have been banned in other countries. They are known to harm farmworkers, children, pets, and pollinators.

According to SumOfUs.org:

Glyphosate has been linked to cancer and puts 93% of endangered species in the US at risk of death or injury. It is banned in more than 20 countries. The EPA reauthorized its use in 2020.

Aldicarb is extremely toxic to the human nervous system and harmful to bees. It is banned in more than 100 countries. It was reintroduced in the US weeks before Trump left office.

Atrazine is linked to increased risk of birth defects and certain cancers. It is banned in dozens of countries. The EPA reauthorized and expanded its use in 2020.

In recent years, the rest of the world has been moving away from using pesticides linked to cancer, birth defects, and the killing off of pollinators and endangered species.

Whatever the reasons for Trump's attempts to help out Bayer and the other corporations peddling toxic chemicals, the Biden administration has just made a commitment to reduce exposure to harmful pesticides.

SumOfUs members have successfully worked to ban glyphosate and other dangerous pesticides in countries across Europe.

Michael Regan, a top environmental official in North Carolina, will be confirmed as the new head of the EPA this week. SumOfUs will be welcoming him with a petition, which you can sign here.

Michael S. Regan
Michael S. Regan
(Image by wiki)   Details   DMCA
Regan heads the Tar Heel State's Department of Environmental Quality, and previously served in the EPA under the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 