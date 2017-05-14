Refresh  

Trump is a Crook; House Should Start Impeachment Probe

By       Message David Halperin     Permalink
Reprinted from www.republicreport.org

Donald Trump is a third rate crook. He had freshly-confirmed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein write a little essay about Hillary Clinton emails and called that the reason for firing FBI director James Comey, but then tons of Trump associates immediately blabbed to the press with the real, obvious reason. Trump was "screaming" at the TV about the Russia investigation.

This is so disgraceful it is beyond words.

There may, or may not, be a smoking gun moment where Trump made a deal with Putin or was confronted with a Russian blackmail threat. My guess is we'll never find that, even if the outlines of the corrupt arrangement are clear on the surface.

Candidate Trump said he liked Putin and wanted to lift sanctions against Russia; Putin saw a Trump presidency as in Russia's interest, so he engaged in a series of online dirty tricks that complemented the Trump operation's work.

Meanwhile Trump and a range of Trump associates have business dealings with Russia, some of which shade into engaging with Russian intelligence.

Whether a real sustained investigation of Trump-Russia ties would prove crimes by Trump, I don't know. But anyone being honest knows this: Trump has sought to impede the investigation, to obstruct justice, by firing Comey. He behaved like a tyrant, yes, but also your basic street-level crook, trying to silence a snitch.

The decision to fire Comey because he was pushing too hard on an investigation of Trump-Russia parallels the articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon. It is a sufficient ground to begin an impeachment investigation against Trump, if only the GOP House had a shred of integrity.

David Halperin (@DaHalperin) engages in public advocacy and advises organizations on strategy, policy, politics, communications, and legal matters. He is of counsel to Public.Resource.Org. He was previously: founding director of Campus Progress and senior vice president at the Center for American Progress; senior policy advisor for Howard Dean's presidential campaign; founding executive director of the American Constitution Society; White House speechwriter and special assistant for national security affairs to President Clinton; co-founder of the Internet company RealNetworks; and counsel to the Senate Intelligence Committee. He graduated from Yale College and Yale Law School. His articles have appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, The Nation, Politico, Foreign Policy, and other outlets. 


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

