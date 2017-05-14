

Trump meets in oval office with Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak

Reprinted from www.republicreport.org

Donald Trump is a third rate crook. He had freshly-confirmed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein write a little essay about Hillary Clinton emails and called that the reason for firing FBI director James Comey, but then tons of Trump associates immediately blabbed to the press with the real, obvious reason. Trump was "screaming" at the TV about the Russia investigation.

This is so disgraceful it is beyond words.

There may, or may not, be a smoking gun moment where Trump made a deal with Putin or was confronted with a Russian blackmail threat. My guess is we'll never find that, even if the outlines of the corrupt arrangement are clear on the surface.

Candidate Trump said he liked Putin and wanted to lift sanctions against Russia; Putin saw a Trump presidency as in Russia's interest, so he engaged in a series of online dirty tricks that complemented the Trump operation's work.

Meanwhile Trump and a range of Trump associates have business dealings with Russia, some of which shade into engaging with Russian intelligence.

Whether a real sustained investigation of Trump-Russia ties would prove crimes by Trump, I don't know. But anyone being honest knows this: Trump has sought to impede the investigation, to obstruct justice, by firing Comey. He behaved like a tyrant, yes, but also your basic street-level crook, trying to silence a snitch.

The decision to fire Comey because he was pushing too hard on an investigation of Trump-Russia parallels the articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon. It is a sufficient ground to begin an impeachment investigation against Trump, if only the GOP House had a shred of integrity.