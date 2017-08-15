Power of Story
Trump defends white supremacist/neo-Nazi violence, says "alt-left" also to blame

By Kerry Eleveld

From youtube.com: Donald Trump news conference on Charlottesville {MID-152507}
Donald Trump news conference on Charlottesville
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Global News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Donald Trump tried on Tuesday to make an infrastructure announcement but the press conference quickly spiraled out of control when he justified his reprehensible handling of the Charlottesville violence by defending the supremacist/neo-Nazi protest and blaming "both sides," including what he called the "alt-left."

Here's a glimpse of Trump's quotes...

On why he waited 48 hours to condemn the white supremacist/neo-Nazi violence: "I wanted to make sure when I make a statement that the statement was correct. And there was no way -- there was no way of making a correct statement that early."

"Not all of those people were neo-Nazis. Believe me."

"What about the alt-left that came charging at the -- as you say, the alt-right -- do they have any semblance of guilt?"

"You had a group -- you had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit, and they were very, very violent."

"Neo-nazis, white nationalists, whatever you want to call them. But you had a lot of people in that group who were there to innocently protest, and very legally protest. I don't know if you know. They had a permit. The other group didn't have a permit ... there are two sides to a story."

(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Kevin Cirilli @kevcirilli

TRUMP: "Call it terrorism, call it murder, call it whatever you want."

Manhattan, NY

(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Ari Melber @AriMelber

It's now Tuesday, and Pres. Trump is pushing "blame on both sides" for a second degree murder charge even harder than he did on Saturday.

3:18 PM - Aug 15, 2017

(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Kenneth P. Vogel @kenvogel

TRUMP, a moment ago: "I didn't know that David Duke was there"
TRUMP, just now: "I was watching it very closely, much more closely than you"

3:14 PM - Aug 15, 2017

(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Ema O'Connor @o_ema

"The night before people innocently protesting very quietly the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee" Trump on the torch carriers

3:20 PM - Aug 15, 2017


(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Josh Barro @jbarro

You know who I bet was psyched about that press conference? The CEOs who announced they would stay on the manufacturing council.

3:28 PM - Aug 15, 2017

(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
John Dingell " @JohnDingell

President Trump just referred to a group of violent white nationalists, supremacists, segregationists, and neo-Nazis as "very fine people."

3:24 PM - Aug 15, 2017

(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Susan Page @SusanPage

Like his tweets, this press availability is a rare look at President Trump's actual, unvarnished, unscripted views of a critical event.

3:20 PM - Aug 15, 2017

(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Jim Antle @jimantle

I think we now know why President Trump did not take any questions after his Charlottesville statement yesterday.

3:28 PM - Aug 15, 2017

 

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com


Mike Rivage-Seul

In his press conference, President Trump evinces the common conviction that all acts of violence are equal. They are not. This is the thrust of my article today in OpEdNews. Until we start recognizing the crucial distinctions (of saints Helder Camara and Oscar Romero) elucidated there, we will continue having these inane arguments that render all acts of violence falsely equivalent.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017 at 11:18:17 PM

