Trump bashed Immigrants, but Nearly 1/3 of US Doctors are Foreign-Born, on Pandemic Front Lines

From Informed Comment
It turns out we need those foreigners after all, despite what Trump thinks.
On Sunday British investigative journalist Iain Overton tweeted,
The names of the first three doctors to die fighting COVID-19 in the UK
Amged el-Hawrani
Adel el-Tayar
Habib Zaidi
The significance is that all those names are Muslim. After the boorish PM Boris Johnson spoke of Muslim women as "letterboxes" and broke Britain with Brexit to keep out immigrants, it is those immigrants who first gave their lives for the UK, on the front lines of fighting for the country's health in the face of the coronavirus onslaught.