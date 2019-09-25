 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H2'ed 9/25/19

Trump Uses His Impeachment to Raise Funds

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(Image by cornstalker)   Details   DMCA

Donald Trump has sent out an email that uses the Democratic Party's decision to begin an impeachment inquiry. Here's the contents of an email he sent out.

DEMS LAUNCH IMPEACHMENT EFFORT

Nancy Pelosi formally called for the first step towards my IMPEACHMENT! This is just another smear job and pathetic attempt by Democrats to rip the power from the people.

I'VE DONE NOTHING WRONG. TRUST ME, YOU SAW THE TRANSCRIPT.


It's time to set something straight once and for all. The Democrats' constant personal attacks, vicious lies, and now these baseless impeachment attacks, have never had anything to do with me...

Their goal has always been to silence YOU, Abby, they want to steal YOUR voice and YOUR vote.

This is only the beginning of yet ANOTHER nasty Witch Hunt against me, and we need to fight back BIGGER and STRONGER than ever before.

To fight back, we just launched our Official Impeachment Defense Task Force, and I need strong American Patriots, like YOU, to join me.

As one of the Charter members of my Official Impeachment Defense Task Force, you will be representing our Impeachment Defense front for all of Pennsylvania.

REMEMBER: ALL CONTRIBUTIONS WILL BE DOUBLE-MATCHED (donation link removed)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Donald Trump Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

president Elect of the United States

Billionaire

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Speech After Winning 2016 General Election

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 