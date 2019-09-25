Trump Uses His Impeachment to Raise Funds



Donald Trump

Donald Trump has sent out an email that uses the Democratic Party's decision to begin an impeachment inquiry. Here's the contents of an email he sent out.

DEMS LAUNCH IMPEACHMENT EFFORT

Nancy Pelosi formally called for the first step towards my IMPEACHMENT! This is just another smear job and pathetic attempt by Democrats to rip the power from the people.



I'VE DONE NOTHING WRONG. TRUST ME, YOU SAW THE TRANSCRIPT.



It's time to set something straight once and for all. The Democrats' constant personal attacks, vicious lies, and now these baseless impeachment attacks, have never had anything to do with me...

