Trump Tweets, 2017

Let's begin with a confession. These are not Tweets by Trump (everyone sees them, ad nauseum). They are Tweets about Trump, by me as it happens. My Twitter feed can be found at https://twitter.com/@tpjmagazine . Since I have just slightly fewer viewers than Trump does (by a factor of one ten thousandth of a percent, give or take), I thought that it would be a good idea to reproduce some of them here. I hope that you agree. With a few emendations/additions here and there, in brackets: [ ], they are in chronological order, from the beginning of 2017.

1. thepoliticaljunkies " @ tpjmagazine: The Clintons and Trump, back then.

http://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/01/03/bill-clinton-hillary-clinton-george-w-bush-to-attend-donald-trump-inauguration/21646712/ " He [Trump] led the "lock her up" cheers at his mob/rallies. Billary going to the Inaug. tells everything about the Clintons.

2. thepoliticaljunkies " @ tpjmagazine 22h 22 hours ago: Trump: Roy Cohn's pupil.

http://www. aol.com/article/financ e/2017/01/09/trumps-proposed-border-tax-will-hit-these-industries-the-hardes/21651060/ " Trump response classic [right out the play-books of his mentor, Roy Cohn, and Lee Atwater]: always attack, never defend. Attack accuser [in this case, Meryl Streep] personally. Deny event took place. Attack media.

3. thepoliticaljunkies " @ tpjmagazineJan 11: RT for Trump? Nah!

https://www.thenation.com/article/rt-america-was-not-pro-trump/Coulda " fooled me. [I was a regular interviewee] on RT until, in an interview I [was] consistently anti-Trump [in my comments]; interviewer [wanted me to be] all anti-Clinton. [They] never called again.

From flickr.com: Trump. Ah but what? Well, RT knows. {MID-72172}
Trump. Ah but what? Well, RT knows.
(Image by IoSonoUnaFotoCamera)   Permission   Details   DMCA

4. thepoliticaljunkies " @ tpjmagazineJan 21: Trump's First Day Priorities

Trump removes Climate Change, LGBT rights, HIV/AIDS, from http://WH.gov, for: Fossil Fuels, Cops Good. Tells everything you need to know.

(Additional note: on his first full day, Reagan shut down the alternative fuels research program that Jimmy Carter had started and removed the solar panels that Carter had had installed on the White House roof.)

5. thepoliticaljunkies " @ tpjmagazineJan 26: Trump, Andrew Jackson, and racism

https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/01/25/president-trump-hangs-andrew-jacksons-portrait-in-oval-office/21662893/ " Right, for him. Jackson: racist, slave-owner; expelled Native Amers. from land occupied before whites ever got there.

(Additional note: What was even worse, in my view, in Trump's later Code Talkers reception in the Oval Office than the gratuitous use of the "Pocahontas" slur against Elizabeth Warren [a native of the former "Indian Territory," the State of Oklahoma since 1907 --- its over-running by whites began in 1889], was that Trump chose to do the presentation in front of that portrait of Jackson that he had had installed there.)

6. thepoliticaljunkies " @tpjmagazine Feb 14: Trump, Flynn, Russian blackmail?

DOJ [was] afraid Flynn might be black-mailable by Russians. He's gone. When DOJ decides Trump is black-mailable (oh those tapes), is he gone too? [Is this why Trump has recently gone on the offensive against both the FBI and the DOJ/]

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY) and author/co-author/editor/co-editor of over 35 books. In addition to his position on OpEdNews as a "Trusted Author," he is a Senior Editor, (more...)
 

