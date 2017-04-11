Refresh  

Trump Should Rethink Syria Escalation

By       Message Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity     Permalink
Reprinted from consortiumnews.com by Unknown

Two dozen ex-U.S. intelligence officials urge President Trump to rethink his claims blaming the Syrian government for the chemical deaths in Idlib and to pull back from his dangerous escalation of tensions with Russia.

MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)*

SUBJECT: Syria: Was It Really "A Chemical Weapons Attack"?

1 -- We write to give you an unambiguous warning of the threat of armed hostilities with Russia -- with the risk of escalation to nuclear war. The threat has grown after the cruise missile attack on Syria in retaliation for what you claimed was a "chemical weapons attack" on April 4 on Syrian civilians in southern Idlib Province.

President Trump at a news conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II on April 5, 2017, at which the President commented on crisis in Syria.
2 -- Our U.S. Army contacts in the area have told us this is not what happened. There was no Syrian "chemical weapons attack." Instead, a Syrian aircraft bombed an al-Qaeda-in-Syria ammunition depot that turned out to be full of noxious chemicals and a strong wind blew the chemical-laden cloud over a nearby village where many consequently died.

3 -- This is what the Russians and Syrians have been saying and -- more important --what they appear to believe happened.

4 -- Do we conclude that the White House has been giving our generals dictation; that they are mouthing what they have been told to say?

5 -- After Putin persuaded Assad in 2013 to give up his chemical weapons, the U.S. Army destroyed 600 metric tons of Syria's CW stockpile in just six weeks. The mandate of the U.N.'s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW-UN) was to ensure that all were destroyed -- like the mandate for the U.N. inspectors for Iraq regarding WMD. The U.N. inspectors' findings on WMD were the truth. Rumsfeld and his generals lied and this seems to be happening again. The stakes are even higher now; the importance of a relationship of trust with Russia's leaders cannot be overstated.

6 -- In September 2013, after Putin persuaded Assad to relinquish his chemical weapons (giving Obama a way out of a tough dilemma), the Russian President wrote an op-ed for the New York Times in which he said: "My working and personal relationship with President Obama is marked by growing trust. I appreciate this."

De'tente Nipped in the Bud

7 -- Three-plus years later, on April 4, 2017, Russian Prime Minister Medvedev spoke of "absolute mistrust," which he characterized as "sad for our now completely ruined relations [but] good news for terrorists." Not only sad, in our view, but totally unnecessary -- worse still, dangerous.

8 -- With Moscow's cancellation of the agreement to de-conflict flight activity over Syria, the clock has been turned back six months to the situation last September/October when 11 months of tough negotiation brought a ceasefire agreement. U.S. Air Force attacks on fixed Syrian army positions on Sept. 17, 2016, killing about 70 and wounding another 100, scuttled the fledgling ceasefire agreement approved by Obama and Putin a week before. Trust evaporated.

9 -- On Sept 26, 2016, Foreign Minister Lavrov lamented: "My good friend John Kerry " is under fierce criticism from the US military machine, [which] apparently does not really listen to the Commander in Chief." Lavrov criticized JCS Chairman Joseph Dunford for telling Congress that he opposed sharing intelligence with Russia on Syria, "after the [ceasefire] agreement, concluded on direct orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Barack Obama, had stipulated that the two sides would share intelligence. " It is difficult to work with such partners. ""

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

(signatories are listed alphabetically with former intelligence affiliations) Gene Betit, US Army, DIA, Arlington, VA Ray Close, National Clandestine Service (CIA), Princeton, NJ Phil Giraldi, National Clandestine Service (CIA), Purcellville,
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

