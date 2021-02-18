 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/18/21

Trump Should Be Indicted

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

From Other Words

GOP senators said Trump was culpable, but he's a "private citizen" now. Fine -- indict him like one.

Indict Trump
Indict Trump
(Image by Backbone Campaign from flickr)   Details   DMCA

In the wake of his second impeachment acquittal, Donald Trump proclaimed victory in what he called "the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country."

Trump was acquitted. But the Senate hardly absolved him: A 57-43 majority concluded he had incited a riot.

Few if any of those who voted to acquit did so because they considered Trump innocent of the charge. Rather, after refusing to hold the trial while he was still in office, they relied on the technicality that Donald Trump is now "a private citizen."

All the more reason, then, to hold Citizen Trump responsible under criminal law for his effort to overthrow our democracy by force. Maybe it's time for him to face 12 jurors.

Many Republicans agree Trump was responsible for the sacking of the Capitol.

"There is no question, none," said GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell, "that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day... A mob was assaulting the Capitol in his name. These criminals were carrying his banners, hanging his flags and screaming their loyalty to him."

Similarly, GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy concluded, "The president bears responsibility" for the "attack by mob rioters."

Donald Trump whipped up his supporters, including violent white supremacists he had previously instructed to "stand by," and incited them to march to the Capitol, "never give up," "fight much harder," and "fight like hell" -- as hard as it took to "stop the steal." That meant: Do whatever it takes to force Congress to set aside Joe Biden's election victory.

A few political leaders have called for an indictment, but not many. Perhaps they don't want to politicize criminal law enforcement.

But silence is still political. It reflects a presumption of impunity for presidents and other high officials. It's the same impunity that protected Richard Nixon from being charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and Bush-era cabinet officials from being charged with conspiracy to commit torture following 9/11.

The First Amendment protects offensive and controversial speech, even Trump's "right" to utter the lie that the election was stolen. But it includes no right to incite mob violence.

The First Amendment does not protect "preparing a group for violent action and steeling it to such action."

A Sixth Circuit case involving Trump himself explains: If a speech "explicitly or implicitly encourage[s] the use of violence or lawless action" and violent or lawless response is likely and imminent, you've gone beyond free speech.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Mitchell Zimmerman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mitchell Zimmerman is an attorney, longtime social activist, and author of the anti-racism thriller Mississippi Reckoning. 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Republicans Aren't Just Bad Losers - They're Traitors to Democracy

A Tale Of Two Mobs

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 