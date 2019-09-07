 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/7/19

Trump Regime Anti-Iran Blood Money Offer

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 194
Message Stephen Lendman
Become a Fan
  (193 fans)

Reprinted from stephenlendman.org

Oil products tanker
Oil products tanker
(Image by Frans Berkelaar)   Details   DMCA

According to Christian scripture, bribe money is blood money, a longstanding US specialty - followed by toughness when offers are rejected.

Bribery for political, economic, military, and/or other purposes reflects a corrupt society - what characterizes US public and private sectors than any other countries worldwide.

Countless trillions of dollars down a black hole of waste, fraud and abuse, along with its money-controlled electoral process, assuring dirty business as usual always wins, reflect it.

On September 4, State Department envoy for regime change in Iran Brian Hook said the following:

"Today (the Trump regime) is intensifying our maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran," adding:

"First, we are announcing a reward of up to $15 million for any person who helps us disrupt the financial operations of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and Qods Force."

He falsely called Iran's military "a terrorist organization," More on this below.

He lied accusing Iran's IRGC-Qods Force of "sow(ing) chaos and sectarian violence" - a US, NATO, Israeli specialty, not how Iran operates.

He turned truth on its head, accusing Iran of "running an illicit petroleum shipping network," falsely claiming it's "mov(ing) hundreds of millions of dollars worth of illicit oil"used to fund terrorism."

Iran's sales of oil, gas, and other products to foreign buyers are entirely legal. US "maximum pressure" war by other means on the country flagrantly violates international and its own constitutional law.

Time and again, both extremist right wings of the US war party designate nations, entities, organizations, and individuals they don't control as "terrorists." Its key NATO partners and Israel operate the same way.

Note: The Islamic Republic of Iran's military is solely for national defense, never used preemptively against another nation.

Yet Trump regime hardliners falsely designated Iran's IRGC-Qods Force a terrorist organization - which it is NOT.

US, NATO, and Israeli militaries practice state terrorism by waging endless war on humanity.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Stephen Lendman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I was born in 1934, am a retired, progressive small businessman concerned about all the major national and world issues, committed to speak out and write about them.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The McCain-Lieberman Police State Act

Daniel Estulin's "True Story of the Bilderberg Group" and What They May Be Planning Now

Continuity of Government: Coup d'Etat Authority in America

America Facing Depression and Bankruptcy

Lies, Damn Lies and the Murdoch Empire

Mandatory Swine Flu Vaccine Alert

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 