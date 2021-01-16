 
 
Trump Kicks His Dogs-- Maga-Moron Useful Idiots

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Trump has thrown just about all his appointees under the bus. It's no surprise that in his last throes in office, he throws his most loyal supporters under the bus, and perhaps worse, inspired them to help facilitate the "Deep State's" goals of shutting down dissent in place.

It was inevitable. Trump is like the fabled scorpion--

You know, the one who asks the frog to help him cross the river.

The frog says, "no, I won't take you. You'll stab sting me to death with your tail."

The scorpion replies, "Oh, no. That would be crazy. I'd end up killing myself. I won't sting you."

So the frog agrees to help the scorpion cross the river. Halfway across, the scorpion stings the frog. As the frog is dying, it croaks to the scorpion, "You've killed us both. Why?"

The scorpion replies. I couldn't help it. It's my nature.


The Frog and the Scorpion.m4v This is one of my motion graphics projects I did as a student. I took the story of the frog and scorpion in a comic book and animated it.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: GangusKitty)   Details   DMCA

Trump is like that. And some people knew it. That's why he had to surround himself with a team of losers and incompetents. People smart enough to be good at their jobs were also smart enough to know that Trump always throws his people under the bus, betraying them.

So, it is not that surprising that Trump has thrown one of his last desperate options for an attorney Rudy Giuliani, under the bus.

And, for a while I was worried that Trump would pardon the MAGA maggots who violently assaulted the Capitol complex, killing five.

But that's not going to happen now. If he pardoned them it would be like an admission of guilt, in terms of the charges of fomenting insurrection. So those nutcase Trump cult members and white nationalists who thought he'd pardon them are screwed. The "shaman" wearing the horns and no shirt has already asked. Not gonna happen.

And these ultra-extreme Trump Cultists, who just about went mentally septic on the Koolaid, are now starting to Turn on Trump. since Trump, to cover his ass, has said that his people don't do violence. That doesn't sit right with the people who he has been courting and seducing with four years of encouragement of hate, intolerance and violence. After all, Trump was the guy who promised to pay for their lawyers if they beat people up at his rallies. These Trump nutcases-- I mean the ones who have fantasized and discussed in social media sites engaging in full fledged, bloody, violent revolution. These people are all sexed up for killing libtards, Democrats and even Vice President Mike Pence.

Now, a part of their delusionality is that Trump would be their hero to stand up to the deeps state--and to fight the pedophile lefties. The reality is, by attacking the Capitol, they've unleashed the powers that be to ratchet up a far worse new set of laws, going to Patriot Act 2.0, which will make it easy to stop any legitimate protests. To be clear-- the Trump MAGA Morons did exactly what the powers that be Neoliberal, Neocon "deep state" i.e., --intelligence agencies, poice, organizations that want to maintain the status quo-- wanted them to do. They were the useful idiots.

There's some idiot-talk that the Capitol was a false flag operation. But false flag operations serve someone's interests. I don't see any interests served except the fascists who want to prevent people from having the right to protest. Florida has already begun this legal process, as the Orlando Sentinel describes in this article: DeSantis could make Florida protest laws harshest in U.S.

So, to tie this article together, I say in my title that Trump kicks his dogs. It's no accident that there was no White House dog under Trump. He'd have been caught kicking it. But the people who attacked the Capitol are as loyal to Trump, to the point of delusionality, are like loyal dogs. And now, Trump has basically kicked them to save his ass.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com
 

