Trump Grants Florida Pandemic Resources While Blue States Are Left to Die



Death

Why is Florida apparently the only state to be receiving the lion's share of equipment necessary to combat the coronavirus?

Might it have something to do with the fact that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a Republican?

Could it be because Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is in his state?

Donald Trump may not know it; it might be completely unconscious.

But he wants Democrats to die.

Consider New York, California, Washington, and Louisiana have some of the highest confirmed coronavirus cases in the nation.

Consider they are also states with Democratic governors and have all been targets of Donald Trump's ridicule.

New York, California, and Washington are also commonly cited as the nation's most electorally "blue bastions."

As of this writing, Florida has 5,489 cases.

Louisiana, by contrast, has 4,025.

Washington, 4,896.

California, 6,909.

But New York?

67,131.

Over 40 percent of coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in New York and New Jersey.

