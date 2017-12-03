Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

True Colors?

By       Message James Small       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/3/17

Author 508177

From flickr.com: Christmas decorations {MID-203596}
Christmas decorations
(Image by kevin dooley)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

This holiday season is dominated by red and green colors. Hearing my 3-year old granddaughter sing "True Colors" has me wondering: Why are many people doing "feel-good" things and congratulating themselves while they support harsh economic policies that oppress the disenfranchised people of America? Food drives, toy drives, health fairs, clothing donation drives, financial donations to charities - all these activities are essential for providing additional support to desperate individuals and families. These are not substitutes for our collective civic responsibility to address the most basic human needs of all people in our society.

Support for economic injustice cloaked by token generosity is blatant hypocrisy. People must learn to examine their overall moral (and patriotic) positions when they display concern for others. Throwing a scrap of bread to a starving person is a tragic insult. We all need to ponder how true our colors really are.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I am a retired teacher still working part-time as a substitute teacher. My wife and I raised two daughters while we both worked in the field of education. Janice works part-time as a Life Coach. Sarah (D1) is a librarian with a masters in library (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

True Colors?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

James Small

Become a Fan
Author 508177

(Member since Feb 2, 2017), 1 articles, 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The question posed above is rhetorical yet necessary to put out there to spotlight the drivers of our sick society.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 3:34:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 