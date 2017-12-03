- Advertisement -

This holiday season is dominated by red and green colors. Hearing my 3-year old granddaughter sing "True Colors" has me wondering: Why are many people doing "feel-good" things and congratulating themselves while they support harsh economic policies that oppress the disenfranchised people of America? Food drives, toy drives, health fairs, clothing donation drives, financial donations to charities - all these activities are essential for providing additional support to desperate individuals and families. These are not substitutes for our collective civic responsibility to address the most basic human needs of all people in our society.

Support for economic injustice cloaked by token generosity is blatant hypocrisy. People must learn to examine their overall moral (and patriotic) positions when they display concern for others. Throwing a scrap of bread to a starving person is a tragic insult. We all need to ponder how true our colors really are.