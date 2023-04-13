 
 
Trineday Publisher Announces an Open Letter to King Charles III from a "Birthdate Soulmate"

By Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould  Posted by Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould (about the submitter)       (Page 1 of 12 pages)   No comments
Earth Rights Visionary proposes a way to end Poverty, Homelessness, Hunger and War

Charles III, King of the United Kingdom
(Image by Dan Marsh)   Details   DMCA

TrineDay Publisher announces the world-wide launch of "An Open Letter to King Charles III on his coronation" by Alanna Hartzok. The letter, an Earth Rights Manifesto, premiered at Trineday's Roundtable18, April 5, 2023 and is available below.

TrineDay publisher Kris Millegan began hosting the Roundtable Series in 2021. Co-authors Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, as the featured speakers, created a proposal to build World Peace based on JFK's Peace Speech with Earth Rights economics as the foundation. The "Letter" is its kick off campaign. "More and more people are convinced that the only way to a just, prosperous and peaceful future is to share the value of Earth's resources more fairly," says Ms. Gould.

Mr. Fitzgerald added, "The Earth rights ethic will be realized by using the interregnum from the September 4th death of Queen Elizabeth to the May 6th coronation of King Charles - and the June 10th 60th Anniversary of JFK's Speech - to promote the economics of peace, culminating with a musical celebration in Ireland, the home of JFK's Fitzgerald legacy."

"Alanna is an educator; activist and lecturer on economic justice, land rights, and commons rent public finance," Ms. Gould shared, "Her letter is filled with deeply researched knowledge on why the time is right for King Charles to get on the Earth Rights bandwagon."

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are co-authors of INVISIBLE HISTORY: Afghanistan's Untold Story; CROSSING ZERO: The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire; VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond, and VALEDICTION: Resurrection and many articles and books.

R. A. "Kris" Millegan, founder of TrineDay Publishing, and a writer, researcher, musician and son of a former intelligence officer, has spent over 50 years in what he calls "conspiracy theory land."

AN OPEN LETTER TO KING CHARLES III ON HIS CORONATION

An Earth Rights Manifesto

from Alanna Hartzok, Earth Rights Visionary and United Nations NGO Representative for the International Union for Land Value Taxation

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel. Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, a husband (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
