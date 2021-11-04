 
 
Torturing Assange: An Interview with Andrew Fowler

book cover The Most Dangerous Man by Andrew Fowler
book cover The Most Dangerous Man by Andrew Fowler
(Image by Skyhorse)

by John Kendall Hawkins

"I love Wikileaks." - DJ Trump

"Can't we drone him?" - Hillary Clinton

Andrew Fowler is an Australian award-winning investigative journalist and a former reporter for the ABC's Foreign Correspondent and Four Corners programs. as well as the author of The Most Dangerous Man in the World: Julian Assange and WikiLeaks' Fight for Freedom. This is an updated edition of his 2011 account of the rise and political imprisonment of Assange. Much of that account explained how Assange seemingly inevitably moved toward an adversarial positioning against American imperialism abroad: He was a tonic for the indifference expressed by so many ordinary Americans in the traumatic aftermath of 9/11 and the rise of the surveillance state. Boston Legal's Alan Shore (James Spader) seems to sum it up succinctly.

Fowler's updated version discusses the torture Assange is currently undergoing at Belmarsh prison in Britain. Here is a mut-see film regarding his torture.

Fowler's book also contains the latest on UC Global's comprehensive spying on Assange and his visitors at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in the last year of his 'refuge' there. UC Global is a Spanish security company hired to protect the embassy. It has since been revealed that they were passing on data to American intelligence, presumably the CIA.

Certainly, Fowler implies such a connection in his updated book, citing two Assange hacking breaches of US government servers, each of which, Fowler writes, the CIA went berserk, as if they'd been hit by a foreign enemy. In the last (new) chapter of the book, "The Casino," Fowler describes how outraged the CIA was when Assange published their hacking tools, known as Vault 7, on Wikileaks: "Sean Roche, the deputy director of digital innovation at the CIA, remembers the reaction from those inside the CIA. He said he got a call from another CIA director who was out of breath: 'It was the equivalent of a digital Pearl Harbor.'" Below is my recent interview with the author.

* Note: Upon his release of the Pentagon Papers, Daniel Ellsberg was referred to as "the most dangerous man in the world."

What is the up-to-date status of Julian's health?

It seems quite clear that there is an attempt by the British and US administrations to destroy Assange, either driving him to suicide or a psychological breakdown. He has had a lung condition for a number of years, which has not been properly treated, and is clearly suffering from huge stress. During his last court appearance over a video link, there were long pauses between his words, even when speaking his own name.

When Chelsea Manning was imprisoned at Quantico she spent 23 hours per day in solitary confinement and was stripped naked at night. How does Julian's treatment at Belmarsh compare? Manning's treatment was said to be an attempt to coerce her into ratting on others, including, presumably Assange. What do you see as the ultimate purpose of Assange's treatment? And how does it amount to torture?

The ultimate purpose of Assange's treatment is a warning to others. Particularly other journalists. It's the modern day equivalent of crucifixion, putting heads of enemies on spikes, or public hangings. The torture of Assange involves two main areas: being confined to three rooms in a single building for 7 years, and unable to leave without fear of arrest and extradition to Sweden which was playing an underhand role to allow Assange to be extradited to the US. As the UN rapporteur on torture Nils Meltzer wrote that never in the two decades he had spent investigating war crimes had he ever seen such a ganging up of so many powerful nations against one individual. It is a testament to Assange's mental strength that he resisted at all.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
