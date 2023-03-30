 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Top Tips for Real Estate Investors

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Justin Weinger

House For Sale, Real Estate SOLD sign
House For Sale, Real Estate SOLD sign
(Image by myguys.nova from flickr)   Details   DMCA

If you're looking for passive long-term financial gains, real estate investing might be right for you. Previously, this type of investment was only for the wealthy. However, things have changed and now it's possible to get involved without being a millionaire. In this post, we'll dive into real estate investing basics and the best ways to get started.

Why Should You Choose Real Estate?

While there are plenty of ways to earn passive income. Real estate is one that can provide an immediate return now and continually for years to come. Since well-maintained properties increase in value over time, it's okay if the property you choose needs a little work in the beginning. If you are new to the world of real estate, it's also normal not to know all the lingo that goes along with it.

ARV, which stands for after repair value of the property, is a term that even though it seems simplistic enough to understand, can be confusing. As an investor, you need to know how to calculate the ARV before deciding on a property. If you're having trouble understanding the calculations, you can review a guide on how to calculate ARV. This way, you'll have solid knowledge of how the process works prior to purchase.

Types Of Investments

All real estate investments are not the same. Depending on your interests, you could consider investing in commercial, industrial, or residential properties. Each niche has its own unique set of pros and possible cons, which is why it's important to determine which one will help you reach your financial goals. To simplify the decision-making process, let's quickly look at each one.

Commercial property are buildings or structures that are used for business purposes only. These are rented to organizations that generate an income. Industrial properties are those that are used mostly for industrial activities like manufacturing, storage, and distribution. Residential property are single-family homes, apartments, or condos are used for housing. Depending on the location and type of structure there may also be homeowner's association fees to consider as well as property tax.

Tips for Beginners

If you are just starting out, there's a learning curve you'll want to master. The first step is researching where you want to buy and the surrounding areas. You should look for how much homes or establishments in that area have sold for or average rent in the area is. You should also research whether the area is designated as an upcoming area, which usually means it needs to undergo urban development.

Sometimes you can get great deals in areas that are undergoing development. You should start off slow and not take on more than you can handle. As tempting as it is to go all out and make a large purchase, you might be biting off more than you can chew, and that's even with a too good to be true deal. It's better to buy one single property and focus on maximizing your ROI. Once you start to see a return on your initial investment, you can then decide your next move.

Work with a Mentor

Even the most seasoned investors were once beginners, and they probably worked with a mentor. Mentors can help you understand the best ways to make your money work for you, help you make your first purchase, and advise you if you're making a mistake.

Be Ready for Anything

Just like the stock market, the real estate market can change in an instant. That's why you need to be ready for unforeseen expenses, an uptick in renters or buyers, or a decline in availability. You should always have a back-up plan in place just in case things don't go as planned.

Focus on the Future

The real estate market can be fickle, so you need to have patience and stay focused on your goals. If your goal is to retire early and live off rental proceeds, then you need to look for opportunities and places that will allow you to do that.

Rate It | View Ratings

Justin Weinger Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Justin is a 40 year old father of 3. He has a passion for content, home improvement projects, and interacting with others via blogging.

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tactics for a Stress-Free Lifestyle

Ways to Future-Proof Your Home

How New Homeowners Can Live Comfortably

4 Myths About Running Your Own Business

Can Children Benefit from Having a Parent in College?

Five Ways to Learn Something New and Boost Your Career Skills

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend