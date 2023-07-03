Time to replace the SCOTUS 1.0 with SCOTUS 2.0 Before They Further Adulterate the Constitution

Time to replace the SCOTUS 1.0 with SCOTUS 2.0, along with new constitutional regulations and laws to make the best SCOTUS 2.0 and appellate justice system possible, because the current Supreme Court is adulterating the First Amendment, corrupting the constitution.

First they made money speech. This season they made website design and maybe software coding a first amendment, free speech protected right. These are bad decisions that must be overturned.

Money as speech opened up the doors to secret, dark money that can and surely does come from foreigners, organized crime and crooked corporations and powerful people.

Deciding that website design and coding is a first amendment right could open up the possibility that big platforms will be created or used to support hate, bigotry, intolerance, and corporate abuses.

It's scary. What will be next to be protected by the Right's misuse of the first amendment, or, for that matter, any other amendment. It is clear that the unethical, lying political frauds who lied their way into becoming justices are hell-bent on prostituting the constitution and its amendments to serve the purposes of extreme right wingers and corrupt corporations or Taliban religious organizations.

So I have an idea. Declare that Supreme Court 1.0 is obsolete and replace it. Why? Because, like our constitution, the Supreme Court has become obsolete.

It used to be that the US constitution was the most adopted constitution by other nations creating new constitutions. That was the case up to about 60 years ago. But no more. There are better constitutions out there that new nations and nations revising their constitutions use as templates.

Kim Lane Scheppele writes, in his report, THE U.S. SUPREME COURT IN GLOBAL COMPARISON TESTIMONY FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL COMMISSION ON THE SUPREME COURT 30 JUNE 2021,

