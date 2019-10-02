 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 10/2/19

Time to Build That Jail on Capitol Hill

By Rob Kall
Profiting from Criminalized Immigration 1806241325
(Image by Patrick Feller)   Details   DMCA

There is not a jail within Capitol Hill. But there should be. Nancy Pelosi should use some of the space in one or more of the buildings. When subpoenaed witnesses refuse to testify they should be put in the jail. If they refuse to appear, they should be arrested for contempt of Congress and jailed.

Now here's the fun part. Model the jail after the facilities Trump has set up to hold people attempting to come into the United States. There's no reason to make people who demonstrate contempt of Congress particularly comfortable. They should not be made comfortable. They should be given punishment that motivates them to cooperate. As soon as they start answering questions they can be released.

Nancy Pelosi has said that she doesn't want to create a jail situation that is overcrowded. But that was back in May. It looks like a Capitol Hill prison could become crowded fairly quickly. Then again, I don't think the people being called to testify are very tough. I don't think they could handle the treatment they are subjecting people trying to enter the US are being given.

Any policy set regarding jailing witnesses who refuse to show up or answer questions must be designed so they are bi-partisan in nature, meaning that either side should be able to assume that though firm, the policies are fair. That means that a person who sits and answers questions will not be jailed. It also means that lying to congress should have serious consequences, including jail.

People, including Paul Craig Roberts, are arguing that the hearings are political. I've argued that one purpose of holding hearings aimed at proving corruption is to influence the elections. I'll agree that that is political. But casting light on corruption is also about justice. If justice has political effects, so be it. It is ironic that those on the right find a political aspect to the hearings to be outrageous. After all, the Republicans engaged in impeachment of Bill Clinton for entirely political reasons. Any other explanation is ludicrous.

The Trump administration's appointees have been selected for loyalty to Trump over loyalty to the United States. It will take creation of a jail to enforce the cooperation with congress that is necessary to get to the truth. If Pelosi hires the same companies that build the facilities at the border, for children, I'm sure they can be up and running in a matter of a week or two.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com 

Disillusionist

Rob, this article is absolutely fabulous! Let's do it. Put those lying Wall Street executives in jail with them.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 2, 2019 at 3:59:58 AM

