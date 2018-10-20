 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Through the haze, a better democracy

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 10/20/18

Author 91838
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
- Advertisement -

Patti Lynn, CNS Columnist


A better world is possible with people taking power back
(Image by CNS (Citizen News Service))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Although you wouldn't know it from the rhetoric and actions of the Trump Administration, the U.S. is part of the global society. And while most of the U.S. was focused on a Supreme Court nomination that shook our democratic institutions, a watershed moment for democracy quietly took place half a world away. For those in the U.S. seeking evidence that a truer democracy can be realized, recent developments in the advancement of the World Health Organization's (WHO) global tobacco treaty offer much needed hope.

- Advertisement -

Admittedly, it was hard to see through all the haze created by the industry-sponsored vaping parties documented by the New York Times at the recent global tobacco treaty talks. But even as Big Tobacco attempted to wine and dine its way into better favor with global public health officials, more than 180 countries resolved to keep Big Tobacco away from treaty talks for good.

- Advertisement -

For 15 years, the tobacco industry has seen the global tobacco treaty as a primary threat to its deadly business. Indeed, the treaty, formally known as the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), is the gold standard when it comes to protecting people from corporations' abuses. Adopted in 2003, the binding treaty has given countries around the world a mandate to implement lifesaving protections, including implementing smoke-free spaces, graphic warning labels, and preventing the industry from targeting young people.

Not surprisingly, the tobacco industry has pulled out all the stops to undermine this treaty, engaging in a range of underhanded and outright illegal activities. In recent years, BBC revealed British American Tobacco's alleged widespread bribery scheme in East Africa. Reuters exposed Philip Morris International's secret operations to block or water down treaty mandates. The Guardian documented the industry's tactic to sue countries implementing stringent public health protections. And that's just for starters.

But the thing is, the global tobacco treaty actually protects policy from these things. As visionary Global South government leaders crafted the treaty--with the support of public health and corporate accountability advocates like my organization (Corporate Accountability, www.corporateaccountability.org) -- they included specific provisions that prevented the industry from influencing and participating in its own regulation.

- Advertisement -

You can imagine how, given the deep pockets and reach of the industry, it might take time and a tremendous amount of political will to move from words on a page to action. But it happened: on October 6, the majority of the world's governments agreed -- by consensus -- to close a loophole that had allowed Big Tobacco to participate in treaty negotiations as members of "the public." And participants to the treaty meetings will now have to declare any conflicts of interests they have.

This is all the more important because Big Tobacco is on the march to gain access to, and subsequently interfere with, the public health policy in a new way. Tobacco corporations have entered into the electronic cigarette market with a vengeance, investing millions of dollars in these highly addictive products. They are demanding that the public health community consider vaping as harm-reduction, and therefore they should play a role in policymaking--never mind the harmful effects of nicotine and other additives, nor the fact that these products are addicting young people to nicotine at alarming rates.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

World Health Day: No substitute to healthy mind

Nepal leading tobacco control in South Asia: Will it spiral domino effect on other nations?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 