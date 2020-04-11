 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Through the Worm Hole

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 17880
Message David Cox
Become a Fan
  (91 fans)


(Image by Flicker.com)   Details   DMCA

Whenever I get depressed about the state of the world, I turn on Wall Street TV. The death toll from the coronavirus passes ten thousand, and Wall Street soars. Oh, boy! It's not as bad as it could be! It's gonna be all right. We can all go back to work and everything going to be just like it was! Then Santa's coming, and we're going to have Grape Kool Aid and watch Mr. Wizard' s World! This morning they had the chairman of a luxury hotel chain. "Only ten percent of our reservations for June have been cancelled. We see a strong recovery in early summer."

Famously in the movie, "Gone with the Wind," Scarlet O'Hara says at the close of the Civil War, "I bet cotton will go sky high!" Magical thinking, it's all going to go back to the way it once was. Back before the country was ravaged and the barn burned, and the equipment stolen. The slaves have all run off and the systems broken. And all we need do to set the world right is to put in a crop of cotton. And they put him in charge of a hotel chain with over five thousand empty rooms!

Stephen Hawking liked to talk about black holes and worm holes in his books giving as example, imagine you're and astronaut on the edge of a black hole. I used to think what a poor example. What are the chances I'm ever going to find myself in a spacesuit on the edge of a black hole? Or falling through a worm hole into a parallel universe? Well, now it's happened and more to the point, it ain't gonna happen back. Smile, you're on historical camera. The live stocks gone, and the cotton gin is ashes. Most eras are marked with an asterisk, while this one has an exclamation point.

This is that point in history, 1815 and the end of Napoleon. Cue the Pearl Harbor footage, but this is the old one two punch. Fight World War Two during the Spanish Flu epidemic and the crash of twenty-nine while living at the World Trade Center. "Do you think it's going to be alright?" Sure, they'll be reserving hotel rooms in June! I bet he didn't even see the wormhole. If you blinked, you missed it! You live here, so you're home by now.

We and I say we. While we were so engrossed with our petty little concerns, our pandemics, economic shutdowns and insane Orange Simian Clown Posse. India is locked down, five times the US population without its resources. The government announced the lock down to take affect with only four hours' notice meaning for migrant workers to grab your sh*t and git. The largest migration since India and Pakistan were divided. Millions walking the roads in cities shut down.

More at: https://carbonbaselife.car.blog/2020/04/07/through-the-worm-hole/

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Cox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I who am I? Born at the pinnacle of American prosperity to parents raised during the last great depression. I was the youngest child of the youngest children born almost between the generations and that in fact clouds and obscures who it is that (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hobo's Lullaby

100 Reasons for Revolution

Guns or Butter

Taken at the Flood

When will the Economy Collapse? You're Looking at It!

In this Country at Least, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 