Three Healthy Ways to Turn Holiday Depression into Joy

According to the National Institute for Mental Health, in 2019, an estimated 66.3% of U.S. adults aged 18 or older have suffered from depression and received treatment in the past year. Coincidentally, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reports a severe increase in substance abuse since March of 2020, when COVID was declared a national emergency. In addition, the Berkley Political Review claims anti-depression medication has skyrocketed since 1999, including 2,154,118 children aged 0-17 years (Citizens Commission on Human Rights International Mental Health Watchdog).

We've become a quick-fix, pill-taking society, but there are other ways to beat depression.

Depression is a mental health disorder that negatively affects how a person feels, thinks, and acts (World Population Review 2021). Since depression is an illness of how a person feels, thinks, and acts, then the best anecdote is to address all three of these states as the first resort to treatment instead of a last resort.

STAY CONNECTED

Isolation breeds depression. Without human interaction, the mental wheels turn round and round, drilling a person deeper and deeper into the blues.

Lack of interaction with other people shrinks a person's world and the opportunities for stimulation.

Even though a depressed person doesn't feel like being active, there's a balance between taking time to grieve and getting out of the house. If you feel blue, you should embrace those feelings, but not all day long, every day - there's a difference between mourning and wallowing in self-pity. Stay under the covers awhile, journal, cry, and then get out for a walk, make a few calls, and let people know that you're going through a tough time. Go to a couple of social events whether you feel like it or not.

