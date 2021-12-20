 
 
Three Healthy Ways to Turn Holiday Depression into Joy

According to the National Institute for Mental Health, in 2019, an estimated 66.3% of U.S. adults aged 18 or older have suffered from depression and received treatment in the past year. Coincidentally, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reports a severe increase in substance abuse since March of 2020, when COVID was declared a national emergency. In addition, the Berkley Political Review claims anti-depression medication has skyrocketed since 1999, including 2,154,118 children aged 0-17 years (Citizens Commission on Human Rights International Mental Health Watchdog).

We've become a quick-fix, pill-taking society, but there are other ways to beat depression.

Depression is a mental health disorder that negatively affects how a person feels, thinks, and acts (World Population Review 2021). Since depression is an illness of how a person feels, thinks, and acts, then the best anecdote is to address all three of these states as the first resort to treatment instead of a last resort.

Isolation breeds depression. Without human interaction, the mental wheels turn round and round, drilling a person deeper and deeper into the blues.

Lack of interaction with other people shrinks a person's world and the opportunities for stimulation.

Even though a depressed person doesn't feel like being active, there's a balance between taking time to grieve and getting out of the house. If you feel blue, you should embrace those feelings, but not all day long, every day - there's a difference between mourning and wallowing in self-pity. Stay under the covers awhile, journal, cry, and then get out for a walk, make a few calls, and let people know that you're going through a tough time. Go to a couple of social events whether you feel like it or not.

Donna Marks is an educator and licensed psychotherapist and addictions counselor in Palm Beach, Florida.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Suffering during the holidays is optional.

