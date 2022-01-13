Will 2022 Be the Year We Face the Real Illness?

COVID-19 has caused a worldwide panic, sheer terror that it may be the cause of our death. The current protocols for safety are social distancing, shots, isolating, and wearing a mask. Yet, we're repeatedly told that most people who die of COVID have underlying causes. These real underlying causes of COVID deaths and prevention are simply ignored or overlooked.

What are the underlying causes? - Cancer, diabetes, diseases of the heart, kidney, liver, lung, obesity, and stroke are the major causes of death. According to the World Health Organization, heart disease is the number one worldwide cause of (unnatural) death, about 18 million lives per year, followed by cancer (9.6M), stroke (5.5M), respiratory lung disease (4M), diabetes II (1.6M), kidney disease (1.2M), and suicide (800,000). In December 2021, the CDC reported that most COVID deaths (5.4M) were related to these comorbidities. What would the total fatalities be without these "underlying causes"?

But even when we do identify the underlying causes, it's not enough - they too are treated as symptoms, not the real problem. So, if we want to get serious about saving lives, we are compelled to look much deeper.

What causes the underlying causes? Almost all the medical conditions listed above (that make COVID deadly) are caused by toxins found in alcohol, drugs, sugar, and unhealthy trans-fats. Just today (1/7/2022), the CDC reported, "Almost all deaths from COVID are people who have underlying conditions." Consuming these products to the point of causing permanent harm to bodily organs results in diseases of the heart, brain, lung, kidney, liver, etc. Yet, we turn a blind eye to these killers. It's utterly crazy that there has been little to no focus on addressing the behaviors that put these individuals at high risk. Instead, liquor stores, fast food restaurants, and cigarettes were abundantly supplied, with utter disregard for their lethality.

When a person continues to do something life-threatening, they've unknowingly become addicted. Yet, how could they know when it's never addressed? Instead, they simply label their behavior as a bad habit. A bad habit is like piling the dishes in the sink instead of the dishwasher or forgetting to cover your mouth when you yawn, not something that you struggle to manage, which only intensifies the grip on the addiction lever - more, please.

Where was the reporting about getting help to stop these behaviors so that you could increase your chances of survival if you got COVID? And even if you realized you had a problem, where would you go for treatment? Most 12-step meetings, treatment centers, and mental health agencies were shut down. If you were lucky, you could figure out how to access a zoom meeting with a doctor or a group. But again, where was the promotion for this help? You could get treated for COVID, but these other deadly illnesses didn't seem to matter much. When we close our doors to those millions with addiction and mental health disorders, we've closed our hearts as well. Consequently, the death toll accelerated beyond all reason.

What causes the addictive behaviors? Prolonged use of an addictive substance, food, or behavior can lead to addiction for anyone. Yet, many people die without ever associating their illness with an addiction. Why? Treating symptoms instead of curing the problem has become a way of life, the new normal. There's a quick fix for everything.

