 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

This quote is paraphrased from recent M*A*S*H rerun, originally set in Korea, 1951-1952 BUT IT FITS IN 2019

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Kevin Anthony Stoda       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 5798
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)
I was watching M*A*S*H on TV around 7 pm on New Year's Eve. Having been born in 1962, I grew up watching M*A*S*H by the boatloads, especially when I went off to college in 1980 and could see reruns more often. The episode I watched specifically that evening was known as A War for All Seasons (1980) M*A*S*H (TV Series). The plot was as follows As the year 1950 comes to a close, the 4077th staff and surgeons hope 1951 is "a damn sight better" and hopefully they'll be going home. The year 1951 is not uneventful: Klinger makes a bet on a baseball team Charles is sure will lose, Hawkeye and B.J. build a kidney machine, Margaret knits a scarf which soon becomes a bed sheet, and Father Mulcahy plants a garden. By the time New Year's Eve rolls around again, they all hope 1952 will be "a damn sight better" and that they will be returning home.


Without a doubt, I think that after 15 years of the recent Iraq War and nearly 18 years of the War in Afghanistan (and other wars on terror), Americans are praying that 2019 will be "a damn sight better" than the past years of endless war.


ALL AMERICANS are now living the lives of the militarized Sparta that George Washington warned the nation about and then Eisenhower warned us about as they left office.


That is, in 1797 (in a 32-page handwritten address) Washington urged Americans to avoid excessive political party spirit and geographical distinctions. In foreign affairs, he warned against long-term alliances with other nations.

That is, in 1961, in his farewell address, Eisenhower urged his successors to strike a balance between a strong national defense and diplomacy in dealing with other nations. He was cognizant that America's peacetime defense policy had changed drastically during his military career, Eisenhower expressed concerns about the growing influence of what he termed the military-industrial complex.

Wake up! End War and Rebuild America by investing in peaceful infrastructure this 2019 & onwards!!!

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

KEVIN STODA-has been blessed to have either traveled in or worked in nearly 100 countries on five continents over the past two and a half decades.--He sees himself as a peace educator and have been-- a promoter of good economic and social development--making-him an enemy of my homelands humongous DEFENSE SPENDING and its focus on using weapons to try and solve global (more...)
 

Kevin Anthony Stoda Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

BED-INs and Other Protests Needed Now

GULF CIVIL SOCIETY FORUM calls for Gulf Monarchies to abandon absolutism and to adopt European-style Parliaments

TRIBE, TRIBALISM AND CULTURAL CHANGE-KUWAIT 2008

A WORLD OF PRETENDERS: Partial Review of the Filipino Novel, THE PRETENDERS by F. Sionil Jose

PHILIPP ROESLER, of Vietnamese Descent. to Head the Health Ministry in Germany, as his own Party Plans to Push for more

Mitigation of Tsunami's and Earthquakes--Has JAPAN DONE ENOUGH?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Kevin Anthony Stoda

Become a Fan
Author 5798
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 9 fans, 469 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1961 comments, 505 diaries
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

In the wars in Syria, Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan some millions of people have been affected by deaths--including many Americans. This must end as soon as possible.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 5, 2019 at 6:39:50 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 