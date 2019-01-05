This quote is paraphrased from recent M*A*S*H rerun, originally set in Korea, 1951-1952 BUT IT FITS IN 2019

I was watching M*A*S*H on TV around 7 pm on New Year's Eve. Having been born in 1962, I grew up watching M*A*S*H by the boatloads, especially when I went off to college in 1980 and could see reruns more often. The episode I watched specifically that evening was known as A War for All Seasons (1980) M*A*S*H (TV Series). The plot was as follows As the year 1950 comes to a close, the 4077th staff and surgeons hope 1951 is "a damn sight better" and hopefully they'll be going home. The year 1951 is not uneventful: Klinger makes a bet on a baseball team Charles is sure will lose, Hawkeye and B.J. build a kidney machine, Margaret knits a scarf which soon becomes a bed sheet, and Father Mulcahy plants a garden. By the time New Year's Eve rolls around again, they all hope 1952 will be "a damn sight better" and that they will be returning home.





Without a doubt, I think that after 15 years of the recent Iraq War and nearly 18 years of the War in Afghanistan (and other wars on terror), Americans are praying that 2019 will be "a damn sight better" than the past years of endless war.





ALL AMERICANS are now living the lives of the militarized Sparta that George Washington warned the nation about and then Eisenhower warned us about as they left office.





That is, in 1797 (i n a 32-page handwritten address) Washington urged Americans to avoid excessive political party spirit and geographical distinctions. In foreign affairs, he warned against long-term alliances with other nations.

That is, in 1961, in his farewell address, Eisenhower urged his successors to strike a balance between a strong national defense and diplomacy in dealing with other nations. He was cognizant that America's peacetime defense policy had changed drastically during his military career, Eisenhower expressed concerns about the growing influence of what he termed the military-industrial complex.

Wake up! End War and Rebuild America by investing in peaceful infrastructure this 2019 & onwards!!!