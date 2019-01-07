 
 
This Land Is Their Land, and They're Coming Back for It (prose poem)

By Marta Steele

From flickr.com: Native American Dancers 8 {MID-341434}
Native American Dancers 8
(Image by ahisgett)   Permission   Details   DMCA
I knew this would happen.

For the Indigenous people throughout the Americas, the advent of the white Europeans wrought disaster and disease, rape and pillage, total disruption and corruption of their lifestyles and lives.

"Aren't you angry?" I asked one Native American conversing with another in the comments section of a story I wrote.

"No!" he answered. "Why can't we all just love each other?"

*****

I knew that someday the native peoples of the Americas would return and reclaim the amazing lands we grabbed from them, violating one treaty after the next. I knew that they would come en masse, ultimately too many for any walls or weaponry to push back. They would come back to take back their civilizations, their places. How our manifest destiny had created a "golden medina" anyone would want to live in. The American Dream is just that for all Americans, not just white Europeans. To this day we are the occupiers; America belongs to the Americans.

And they are coming legally, as refugees and asylum seekers. There is nothing wrong with seeking a safer place when your own home is being shattered and your family and family life decimated. "Give me . . . the wretched refuse of your teeming shore," says the poem somehow still inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. Better look quick!

They won't push us out. They will dwell among us, excelling in the skills we don't have and need. They will intermarry with us and eventually America will be America again, populated now by hybrids whose skin color will match that of the people victimized in the white holocaust pioneered by Christopher Columbus at the end of the fifteenth century.

They will welcome the European whites to remain among them, as well as their former slaves, African Americans, who are also still segregated. Many whites would love to return to the decadent culture of the antebellum South.

And we can stay or go. Those who don't like it can return to a vastly changed Europe, one also permeated with refugees. They may consider populating new terrain: Antartica, the Arctic Circle? They will find Indigenous peoples there too, and lots of white snow.

The trickle at the southern borders has turned into a flood, and the flood will become a tsunami that breaks down any and all walls once and for all.

There are so many ideals we call Americans that we fall far short of. Will the indigenous peoples succumb to the "American Dream" and crave the decadent lifestyles of the .5 percent, mostly white billionaires? Possibly.

But all they're looking for is what they had in their diseased portion of the Americas. Safety, security, freedom, plenty of work to support themselves. They will impose no burden on society. Perhaps they can rid us of the real burdens on society, the .5 percent.

So there's no blocking America from Americans, Mr. Trump.

It's only a matter of time.

 

Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006.
 

watchpocket

Become a Fan
Author 89066

(Member since Jul 22, 2013)
The coming of Climate Change will force the people that live in warm damp climates to seek refuge in a more suitable living space. So the hoards of people that will present themselves at our southern boarder will be climate refugees. Millions of them. Are we as a nation going to militarize the border and ???.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 7, 2019 at 4:49:51 PM

Marta Steele

Become a Fan
Author 8481
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 1, 2007)
With that many people, no wall will be strong enough, no army large enough. It's their land, not ours.

Thanks for your comment.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 7, 2019 at 10:10:17 PM

