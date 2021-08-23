 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H5'ed 8/23/21

Things We Can Do To Make the World Better

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Author 517692
Offrande fane'e (1937) - Paul Klee (1879 - 1940)
Offrande fane'e (1937) - Paul Klee (1879 - 1940)
(Image by pedrosimoes7)

by John Kendall Hawkins

We all sense the world is entering an era of rolling pearlharbors. one crisis following another filled with unhappiness and tears -- sunset, sunset -- shortly no one cares...Below, in no particular order, is my own list of things we might try to do to fend off the general gloomy gussiness ahead. Won't you respond friends, send me some money, or tell us all what you would do?

Regulate Guns

Don't ban them. We might need them. Don't look now, but there appears to be tyranny ahead. Did you know, my good dos equis friend, that Michael Moore is a member of the NRA? (Bowling for Columbine.) Remember how he confronted Moses/ApePlanet/Soylent Green Cop with an appeal for simply regulating the f*cking things. The country has about 425 million guns floating around. Can't we all just get along -- with just one apiece on average? On the other hand, we definitely need to be ready to go all Concord Minuteman again. I wish they had guns here in Australia. No, really. If tyrants ever showed up here in Assange Country... shhhhhhhhh...

Open Up Insider Trading Rules to Include the Spouses of Congresspeople

Nancy Pelosi and the other Democratic dinosaur Feinstein are feeling that their insider knowledge may be on Jeopardy: Answer: My husband's accounts are not mine therefore I'm no insider. Question: What do you say when investigators ask about your stock market prescience? I mean: in jeopardy.

It's unconscionable that Congresspersons should gain from their public service. Wait, did I say that right?

Democratic Socialism

Why not? Why not guarantee every American free health care, free education, free welfare? That's rhetorical, son. Full HEW. You need a heart transplant: Take the old one away and replace it immediately (Duh); you shouldn't have to fight to begin the transplant process, nor find a specialist on short notice. Are we not human? In Australia, we find a model: tertiary education used to be free in the '70s, under Prime Minister Gough Whitlam. Free. Any degree. You could follow your bliss to doctorhood (and move overseas) or to lawyering (although that would be a wasted career here, but you could complete the degree online so as to avoid embarrassment). But when they offered it, few showed up. Which is probably why they offered it for free, come to think of it. Then Gough got assassinated politically by the CIA and the Mafia (I'm probably only kidding) and the freeby got nixed (probably by Nixon). Now most conservative Aussies who remember him will tell you that nobody liked Whitlam anyway. So what if England interfered in our affairs?

But still, even today, tertiary education is a fantastic deal for the would-be degree-seeker. There's a lifetime allotment for each citizen (up to $155,000), and if you finish one degree and still feel hungry, you can do another. Mangia! You may have to take out a state-sponsored loan, but repayment is tied to your ability to repay. If you choose to get a degree in art, you can, without some f*cking loan thug threatening to ruin your life before it's begun, and leaving poor hungry artist, you, thinking about joining the Army. Tsk-tsk. And they have a decent safety net (not generous) that keeps many people afloat.

The whole system is, while flawed, a model of generosity compared to the nastiness of the American Dream con. From what I can see, capitalism is keen and healthy here, lots of millionaires.

Moratorium On Wars Everywhere

John Hawkins Social Media Pages:

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.
 

Related Topic(s):
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
