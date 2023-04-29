 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/29/23

There's More to Artificial Intelligence than Beards, Beer Bellies and AR-15s

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Mother Earth is Weary of Her Treatment by Human Beings
Mother Earth is Weary of Her Treatment by Human Beings
(Image by Akemi Ohira)
When twice impeached 45's poll numbers and campaign contributions rise after he's indicted, bespeaks sprouts of artificial intelligence planted by puppeteers of insurrectionists, irrigated by Trumpism secretions and nourished in the excrement of Billionaire blowback benefits by bought, boosted, betrayers bereft of Biblical behavior, birthing brothel of ratings craving media as accomplices after illusions of investigative reporting.

Further, Fox news stock drops after divorcing Tucker Carlson, but Team Trump/Carlson reassured by bully pulpit offers from RT and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, aligned with Americans still womb to tomb for mythical whites only dilutions of grandeur by America First retread.

Beware: this all-too-common malady spreads like Covid Deniers pleading from their hospital beds to save us from their misplaced loyalty to The Big Lie before dying from putting their faith in the artificial intelligence of a clutched Bible Photo Op .

Believing the solution to, the sum of all fears: financial problems, health issues, racial and cultural conflict is, an AR-15, is artificial intelligence.

Assuming we're all alone, outnumbered in an unending fight for survival against people unlike us, who want to take what we have from us, is artificial intelligence spoon fed to us by people higher up the corporate economic food chain, via media mouthpieces for the super wealthy fearing we want something for nothing from them.

Addiction to artificial intelligence breeds superiority over others fallacy, like a toxic petri dish.

The constant artificial intel programming, keeping Americans fighting each other instead of rejuvenating, United We Stand, encourages ever more violence:

  • Teens can't make a parking lot or driveway mistake without being shot
  • Parents and childing playing in the yard can't retrieve a straying basketball without neighborly gun violence
  • Children of all ages can't attend school with any blessed assurance that when the final bell rings, it means the end of a school day, not another bloody result of profitable NRA marketing cliche's preferring their bottom line over the agony of parents burying their children

Real intelligence is knowing the difference between right and wrong and through peaceful assembly and voting privileges, sharing that wisdom on behalf of Right, Left and Center.

Given how much artificial intelligence we elect to Congress and Gerrymandered Legislatures indoctrinated by corporate hustles against common decency - media's constantly repeating what is no longer, Breaking News, stokes the fires of racial prejudice, Anti-Semitism and Right-Wing nocturnal emissions for re-inaugurating another January 6th precursor: 1933's Too Big to Fail bankers' attempt to overthrow America's democracy.

Historically, we are both benefactors and beneficiaries of religious hypocrisy, political dishonesty and, What is Past is Prologue - and the only thing that can disengage our Hamster Wheel existence since the 1970s is to stop believing America's problems popped up when Trump popped down on a 2015 escalator with a loathing for truth in his wake.

Since one man can make a difference, let's cease and desist dredging up men too akin to Hitler, Kanji Ishiwara, Mussolini, Kim Jong Un, Putin and Xi Jinping.

However, it's not Icons, but the unnamed/unknown multitudes who have always realized, determined and delivered America's future, IF, like Jane Goodall's hope and Rodney King's, Can't We All Get Along, empathy becomes our chosen default:

  • Vote to train police to shoot practice (and human) targets below the waist, AND verify addresses on site before knocking
  • Divorce all forms of hate speech
  • Remind Liberal Media that constantly repeating news of violence incited by Conservative media, perpetuates more copycat hate filled domestic terrorism
  • Elect Congressional candidates who impeach Supreme Court Justices who've forgotten, they, like politicians on corporate payrolls, should be legally required to, show and tell

Learn from our Past:

  • Gloating, ridiculing, or calling someone stupid does not an ally make

Now, above all, reason and plan solutions for an America dietetically connected to challenges created beyond, Fly Me to the Moon billionaires, Exxon and all Fossil Fuel Companies knew, and eating steaks, hamburgers, and almonds.

Ignoring scientific intelligence: Americans overly consuming our inflexible cuisine choices, eating ourselves to death, permitting wealthier nations to ravage the land of poorer nations, now a major source of our food, thinking we can survive after destroying the world's food chain: the land in non-developed countries, embraces artificial intelligence and portends the destiny we bequeath our children's future.

Ignoring scientific intelligence: Americans overly consuming our inflexible cuisine choices, eating ourselves to death, permitting wealthier nations to ravage the land of poorer nations, now a major source of our food, thinking we can survive after destroying the world's food chain: the land in non-developed countries, embraces artificial intelligence and portends the destiny we bequeath our children's future.

America's future cannot survive our current head-in-the-sand artificial intelligence as we blithely continue disappearing the existence of habitable Terra Firma - for when the land is gone, human life will perish - https://tinyurl.com/2s3maus5

