There is more to the issue of gun rights than NRA talking points



arsenal

(Image by simonov) Details DMCA



The Constitution does NOT give you the right to UNREGULATED gun ownership, and our lawmakers DO have the power, and the right, to ban assault style weapons, semi-auto handguns, extended capacity magazines, and other firearm paraphernalia from being sold to civilians. They also have the authority to regulate the circumstances under which firearms are sold and where civilians may possess them.

⁠None of the "rights" in the Bill of Rights are absolute. With rare exception, the government cannot take away a right, but it CAN control where, when, and how your rights can be exercised.

⁠We have freedom of speech, but one cannot yell "fire" in a crowded theater, incite to riot, slander another, falsely advertise, or reveal classified information.

⁠We have the right of free assembly, but we cannot block traffic. Government can set curfews, require fees for parade permits, and create limited protest zones at political conventions and other venues.

⁠There is freedom of the press, but the police can keep reporters out of crime scenes and withhold information from the media about a crime. The White House can choose which reporters have the right credentials to cover the President. Nor can the press publish child pornography.

⁠There is freedom of religion, but human sacrifice, illegal drug use during religious rites, organized prayer in public schools, and religious displays on public property are not allowed.

⁠We have rights against unreasonable search and seizure, but courts can issue warrants, and the police can easily find cause to frisk you for a weapon or other illegal paraphernalia at any time.

⁠And don't forget that the 2nd amendment is the ONLY amendment that contains the words "well regulated" in it.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).