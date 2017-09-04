- Advertisement -

Even the occasional, Low Information Voter knows that things in our country just aren't working out as advertised. It's become obvious even to the casual observer in this country -- as well as by those in other countries -- that this, our mighty empire of truth, liberty, justice and the American Dream for all, has become a small failing annoyance for some and a rapidly expanding, dream deflating, living nightmare for the majority of the rest of us.

The wide spectrum of culprits who are responsible for our slow disintegration can be placed at the feet of everyone from the local sheriff who doesn't obey Constitutional laws, all the way up to the possibility that we are rapidly becoming subjects of a New World Order under the tyrannical control of an international banking cartel (my favorite).

One might read the title of this article along with the previous paragraphs and come to the conclusion that this is the "rot" to which I'm referring. That's not the case. What I'm alluding to, in the above paragraphs, is the disease , and NOT the rot. Which area of the Disease Spectrum one may prefer to accept as fact will determine how long we have been forced to deal with whichever aspect of the disease you identify as THE source.

For example, if you think that the suppression of women (half of our population and ALL of our mothers) began when men discovered that women were multi-orgasmic and thus had a greater sexual capacity than men, then you are dealing with a very primal time in the history of man. On the other hand, if you peg the rise of fascism in the US to have started just before WWII, you would be mostly correct in that basic assessment. As for the international banking cartel . . . well, it began it's journey toward world domination in the mid 1700's. It really doesn't matter which source you believe in, the fact is -- our accelerating deterioration is a reality.

You see, the rot I'm referring to is also, and uniquely, part of the cure for the disease. The rot which is also the cure for our diseased state is -- apathy. Before you stop reading and shuffle off to watch another YouTube video, let's examine this rot in detail. For it is certainly relevant to our survival and since we already know the basic definition of the word, apathy -- i.e., not giving a shift -- let's start by looking at causes of, and ways to, break up and/or reverse this rot called, apathy. After all, the opposite of apathy is involvement.

A perfect example of how apathy can become rot and then a cure, would be when one experiences the threat of fear. Until a person experiences fear, they can be very apathetic. However, once fear becomes a reality, then the apathy/rot will rapidly disappear.

Another example of how the rot of apathy can blossom, would be through ignorance or lack of exposure to the true nature of a threat. Again, the apathy can often be converted to action, once the invalidity of the apathy is realized through respected and truthful information/education.

The rot of apathy can readily flourish in groups of people. Peer thought and thus pressure can work both for and against apathy. A group may be apathetic until an event occurs -- like education or a threat -- which can then rapidly reverse the group think.

Respected authorities can both create and encourage apathy as well as dissipate it. These people can be most effective at inspiring and motivating those who are suffering from the rot which is composed of a sense of futility leading to impotency.

I could give more examples, but that is not the primary focus of this paper.

The amount of apathetic rot in this country is vast and growing, as are the reasons. How we turn this rot into cures requires a lot of people who are dedicated to exposing and reversing the rot and then utilizing the freshly liberated energy of the newly "cured" individuals to exponentially expand a base into political viability. This movement will have to keep expanding until it is large enough to politically convert our currently failing systems into a viable and thriving environment for all.

I have to point out that writing, talking, and commenting among ourselves, as we explore the problems and fantasize the solutions, just won't cut it. We are spinning our wheels -- and actually being counter-productive -- when we find ourselves "Preaching to our own choir."

We have an enormous group of fellow citizens who, for various reasons, are currently very apathetic; just look at the dwindling number of registered voters who actually show up to vote. We must stop talking to ourselves and start seeking out and "curing" those who are apathetic. We must discover the cause of their particular rot and then offer an effective cure, for they can be the core of a large contingent of malcontents who are just waiting for a better future. There must be no doubt that our very survival depends on us becoming Rot Missionaries with our primary and critical mission being universal liberation from rot!

