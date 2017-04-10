- Advertisement -

Reclaiming Einstein: Book Reveals Famed Scientist as an Opponent of Israel

- Advertisement - When we don't question the nature of mainstream propaganda and ask the questions why, we neither seek nor shall receive the understanding of truth. Then we remain subject to manipulation by those who may not have the peoples best interest at heart.



Please find in the following a collection of books, newspaper op-eds and letters that reopens the knowledge of historic events and opinions of Albert Einstein on his views on humanity and politics.

The following is from an article by John Spritzler October 7, 2006

"Reclaiming Einstein" By Fred Jerome

St. Martin's Press

"The only question that really matters: Why?"

"Why have we not Known?"

"When Einstein was offered the Israeli presidency, Israeli Prime Minister David Ben Gurion stated, "I've had to offer him the post because it was impossible not to, but if he accepts we are in for trouble." In a letter written in the same year, Einstein compared the Zionists' project with that of the Pilgrims, noting, "how tyrannical, intolerant and aggressive [they] became after a short while." And in Einstein's last media interview, which ran in the New York Post a month before his death, he stated "We had great hopes for Israel at first. We thought it might be better than other nations, but it is no better."



Jerome has authored two previous books about Einstein; The Einstein File: J. Edgar Hoover's Secret War Against the World's Most Famous Scientist and Einstein on Race and Racism , co-authored with Rodger Taylor. These books are essential to understanding Einstein, a self-described "revolutionary," who publicly stated that he would use his fame and celebrity status to bring attention to the causes important to him. For example, Einstein on Race and Racism details for the first time Einstein's 20-year friendship with Paul Robeson. While the first two books were aimed at filling a large gap in the knowledge about Einstein's radical beliefs and political activism, Einstein on Zionism and Israel seeks to debunk the myth that Einstein was a supporter of Israel.

In the process, Jerome reveals much about the nature of mainstream propaganda. Einstein's opposition to Israel was widely known and reported on during his life. In fact, the myth of Einstein's support of Israel was born the day after Einstein's death in his obituary in The New York Times, which shamelessly wrote that he "championed" the establishment of the Jewish state. This contradicted decades of reporting from the "Paper of Record." Jerome provides some examples, including a 1930 article headlined "Einstein attacks British Zion Policy," a 1938 article stating Einstein was "Against Palestine State" and a 1946 article stating Einstein "Bars Jewish State."

The book ends with a quote from author and intellectual Gore Vidal, "The only question that really matters: Why?" Jerome follows with, "Why have we not known?"

Albert Einstein Quotations Opposing a Jewish State in 1938, 1946 & 1952 and Labeling Future Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin a Fascist in 1948.

After the death of the first president of Israel in 1952, the Israeli government offered the post of second president to Einstein. He declined the offer.

John Spritzler

