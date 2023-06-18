The head must follow what the hand writes

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS





It is time to match promise with action if we are to end TB by 2030

We are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the first-ever United Nations High Level Meeting (UN HLM) on the fight against tuberculosis (TB) that was held on 26 September 2018 during the 73rd UN General Assembly. "The UN meeting resulted in an action-oriented political declaration, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 10 October 2018," said the UN health agency, the World Health Organization (WHO).



Is it time for accountability?



The UN member states are now gearing to hold the 2nd UNHLM on TB on 22nd September 2023 with yet another political declaration in the offing.



But whatever happened to the grandiose promises made in 2018?



Are actions on the ground matching the required pace and urgency that is warranted if we are to end TB globally by 2030 (and by 2025 in India)? We have been crying hoarse that TB is curable and preventable. Yet, despite all well-meaning efforts, the number of people falling ill with TB rose from 10 million in 2019 to 10.6 million in 2021, and the number of deaths increased from 1.4 million in 2019 to 1.6 million in 2021.





