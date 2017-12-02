Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

The arrogant self righteousness of republicans

By       Message Tim Duff       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 504902
- Advertisement -

Tonka Bay, MN

As individuals and Nations self-righteousness is the bane of human relationships, interpersonal, international and interfaith. Self-righteousness blocks our capacity for self-criticism, destroys humility, and undermines the sense of oneness that should bind us all.

We become self-righteous through our deeply rooted senses of the insecurities of not understanding the world around us. When as an individual or Nation State, we don't comprehend or choose not to understand, this process produces conflict within our mind and psyche. The clinical term is called cognitive dissonance. Cognitive dissonance occurs, when an element of knowledge or enlightened understanding conflicts with our previously developed and patterned cognitions.

We then are at conflict or dissonance with those newly discovered elements of knowledge. The theory of cognitive dissonance holds that cognitions serve as a driving force compelling the mind to acquire or invent new thoughts or beliefs, so as to reduce the amount of dissonance (conflict) between cognitions. People and Nations thus, will seek to find or fabricate information that is consonant with their own views, rather than dissonant views, in order to reduce the amount of cognitive dissonance.

- Advertisement -

The republicans' recent vote to defund the Affordable Care Act, and now their heinous tax cuts for the rich are stark examples of cognitive dissonance, and out- right lies. When they stated that the reason they voted to destroy the health care act, it was to lower health care costs., this was their attempt to fabricate information more consonant to their warped and purchased viewpoint. This is same position they take, when they support the NRA lobby and its craven policies of not allowing gun control, facilitating mass killings. Now, they lie by professing that the tax legislation the senate just passed will bring tax relief for the middle class and stimulate the economy. Another out-right lie and more cognitive dissonance, so as to ensure the largess coming to them from the Koch brothers and their gang of thieves.

There are five clinically established methods of reducing this dissonance or conflict: 1. Changing one of the dissonant elements. 2. Adding consonant conditions. 3. Trivialization, or decreasing the importance of the dissonant cognitive element. 4. Emotional expression. 5. Distancing, like trivialization, it reduces dissonance by weakening the attachment to one of the dissonant conditions.

Our country has experienced great mental conflict in recent years, because we have seen our omniscient view of the world disrupted since 9/11 and the ensuing events of world history. The knowledge of what to think, what to believe, and not to believe, and how to react, is of vital importance, at this perilous point in history.

- Advertisement -

Cognitive dissonance is a powerful force in attitude formation. Research in dissonance theory may someday lend credence to the philosophical idea that errors in human thinking are the result of cognitive dissonance, willful or unconscious.

As Einstein said; "Everything has changed in the world but the way we think."

It is far beyond the time that we demand that our representatives act not with arrogant self-righteousness, but with moral obligation. Now!

The penalty good men pay for not being interested in politics is to be governed by men worse than themselves. ---Plato

Tim Duff

Tonka Bay, Minnesota

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I am a progressive writer. I have recently written my debut novel titled THE FIND. It is due to be published this spring.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Republicans act without any semblance of democratic ideals

Death, blood and mass killings on the hands of the republicans

Violence: The hypocrisy home and abroad

The Denial of Trespasses

Judgment Day

Nuggets of Knowledge to Pearls of Wisdom

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 