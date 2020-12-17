

China's trillion dollar plan to dominate global trade It's about more than just economics. Help us make more ambitious videos by joining the Vox Video Lab. It gets you exclusive perks, like livestream Q&As with all ...

A Map of China's trillion dollar plan to dominate global trade

A few hours after posting this, I called Zhang Jun, United Nations Permanent Representative, to ask him what would China accept in exchange for the release of 5000 Uyghur political and religious prisoners, at the same as release of 5000 Tibetan political and religous prisoners. The conversation will be ongoing, having precipitated another earlier article at this site:

4/29/2020

You could also phone him: Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations

350 East 35th Street New York, N.Y. 10016

Telephone: (212) 634-0042 (Permanent Representative's Office)

Months ago, I Fedexed the same suggestion to the President of the People's Supreme Court in Beijing, which may have done no more than precipitate some laughs from some of the most oppressive leaders in human history.

Ambassador Jun's standard response is that there is no such political repressing of Uighurs going on, and that America should be worrying about its own bad image from repressing the Black Lives Matter movement and the execution by police of so many African Americans, which obviously has for good reason played badly for the USA in nations in Africa, where China has made massive inroads with a different approach, that of being their to do honest business, rather than oppressive military backed hegemony.

In that sense, becaue of its excessive dependency and reliance on military power, arms manufacturing and sales, and so on, what we have come to expect from USA's many years of dependency on the military industrial medical corporate vaccine complex, the USA has failed badly.

Yet, on an optimistic note, it is never too late to correct one's mistakes, to chart a new course as a nation, if USA wants to phase down its military.

To that end, educating USA's under-informed citizens of what China is doing to the Uyghurs in Xinjiang province [and more important WHY?] is essential.

I have encouraged several UN Ambassadors from Islamic nations to rise to the occasion and take stronger steps based on the Koran, not the Yuan, actual exhortation rather than pleading.

What follows is a compendium of some excellent articles that approach this problem correctly, not one of those that wallows in glorifying China for its economic advances and prowess, as if those superceded all other considerations and explained everything from the point of view that religion not only means nothing, but must be repressed and even obliterated.

