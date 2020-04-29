No country can be great in isolation, Chinese UN ambassador says in op-ed

This is an interesting South China Post article by the Chinese Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun. How refreshing for Opinion Editorials being allowed to explain international political evolution and points of view by nations, a great move to more articulate expression!

I hope that China's speaking here of multilateralism, unilateralism, etc., includes the need to move forward to resolve the focused anger of nations with collapsed pandemic economies leading to inevitable legal conflicts resulting from this pandemic. That is better done and at much lower cost to nations in international courts, rather than allowing those conflicts to be ignored and continuing to expand the already staggering allocations for further research and production of biological weapons. Those conflicts are inevitably coming to the International Court of Justice, and better there than in battlefields.

Legal conflicts between nations deriving from the use of biological warfare are entirely appropriate, and the 75th General Assembly should soon takes step to end them entirely. People have the power in the nations who don't use biological weapons, or nuclear weapons for that matter, to simply stop buying products made in those nations. Maybe that would make these incipient pandemic angers clearer to Beijing?

The human race has evolved to the point that we really no longer needs these biological weapons; there are 16 nations with vast arsenals of these weapons, horrible products far worse than intentionally or accidental releasing a weaponized flu virus made in the Wuhan Virology Institute in China with funds invested from the United States and China. If these 16 nations haven't got the point by now that those weapons will lead to worse suffering, more deprivations, and more staggering economic losses.

These are just a few reasons I am hoping that China will support, not veto, my plan to create a new United Nations Secretary General Pandemic Board of Inquiry, which could be put in place immediately after the May Security Council Meeting. The idea is to obtain evidence of what has happened and report those findings to the Secretary General, the International Court of Justice, and to those member states who wish to study and use them further. I invite Zhang Jun to relay this plan to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and to Foreign Minister Wang Yi, State Councilor for further discussions and refinement, but I request that China still could vote for this plan, to pass it through the Security Council so that it can be rapidly added to the Secretary General's organizations. This would corroborate and prove China's sincere desire to uphold and strengthen multilateralism as expressed in the following article. It would be one small step forward for all mankind. I welcome to know China's response.

My UN plan is published here:

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Chapter-III-Towards-Crea-by-Stephen-Fox-International-Court-Of-Justice_United-Nations-Secretary-General-Antonio-Gutteres-200415-351.html

UNITED NATIONS, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said in an op-ed published Tuesday by South China Morning Post that no country can be great in isolation, while stressing the importance of upholding multilateralism.

The newspaper published Zhang's op-ed titled "A lesson from Covid-19: no country can be great in isolation. Instead, we must strengthen multilateralism" on the occasion of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, which was observed Friday.

"Multilateralism, a collective choice made by humankind following a world war, has secured peace and development for the world over the past 75 years. At present, however, unilateralism is having a strong impact on multilateralism, threatening the international system centered on the UN, and shaking the international order underpinned by international law. This is truly worrying," Zhang said in the op-ed.

Noting that multilateralism is not outdated, Zhang said "the Covid-19 pandemic has underlined the importance of multilateralism to all countries. After hard struggles against the disease and the loss of countless lives, humankind has finally realized that the virus knows no borders, or race."

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4