The White Supremacist Propaganda Attack On Our Public Schools, Courtesy of--- Alec

The late Lee Atwater was the GOP consultant who formulated the infamous "Southern Strategy" which brought the 'Grand Old Party' back into power. The strategy was reduced to the following quote.

"You start out in 1954 by saying, "n-word, n-word, n-word." By 1968 you can't say "n-word"--that hurts you, backfires. So you say stuff like, uh, forced busing, states' rights, and all that stuff, any you're getting so abstract. Now, you're talking about cutting taxes, and all these things you're talking about are totally economic things and a byproduct of them is, blacks get hurt worse than whites..."We want to cut this," is much more abstract than even the busing thing, uh, and a hell of a lot more abstract than "n-word, n-word." Exclusive: Lee Atwater's Infamous 1981 Interview on the Southern Strategy | The Nation

This quote represents the epitome of what we now call out as 'dog-whistle politics,' or the stealth coded language of racists and neo-Nazis intended to thinly disguise their ugly intentions. That was yesteryear, this is now. Racists and Nazis no longer feel the need to hide their xenophobic mentality. For example, an Idaho school board candidate named Dave Reilly has openly embraced the violent language of neo-Nazism, (albeit social media style complete with memes and sophomoric attempts at crude satire). He has also received the full endorsement of the Idaho GOP. Other than offering xenophobic libel hoping to incite political violence, Reilly has no actual qualifications, except his White skin, alleged White Christianity and a double Y chromosome. His tweets are openly misogynistic, racist and anti-Semitic. He has tweeted among other things, that ""women's voting rights were a mistake, that women should not be allowed on social media, that more Americans should believe antisemitic stereotypes, that "Judaism is the religion of anti-Christ," and that "all Jews are dangerous." Antisemitic Troll Tries to Infiltrate Idaho School Board (thedailybeast.com)

Ironically, Reilly has sued people for reporting on his obvious bigotries, and they are obvious since Reilly has a history of tweets which, again contain multiple racist, misogynist and anti-Semitic smears and libels. Post Falls school board candidate draws controversy over tweets - KXLY

One last thing, Reilly is also vehemently against the teaching of CRT aka Critical Race Theory, which is consistent with his publicly stated opinions via twitter.

The power behind GOP's neo-Nazismcorporate funded think tanks like ALEC....

Now, while Dave Reilly has openly pushed this clear libel against minorities and women, he is merely a pawn suffering from limited grey matter, and not one of the major power brokers. No, that dubious 'honor' comes from the world of corporate billionaires, compromised politicians, the legions of corporate attorneys who create a flurry of 'get out of jail free' cards for the powerful and well-heeled, and a handful of corporate funded think tanks. One such think tank which operates as a 'bill-mill' creating model legislation with fill in the blank ease, is the American Legislative Exchange Council aka ALEC.

The rich and powerful have always had a vested interest in maintaining rabid bigotry in US society, and the motive is as old as the pyramids. When bigotry and subsequent scapegoating flourish in a nation; working people remain divided, rendering them easier to control and abuse. There's no deeper meaning behind this neo-Machiavellian campaign engineered to criminalize minorities who dare to demand equal rights.

The racism, misogyny, religious bigotry, homophobia, etc., manifested by white supremacy/neo-Nazism is necessary to divert everyone's attention from the very real economic and political crimes of the billionaire class. It's the intellectual equivalent of 'waving a red flag in front of a mad bull,' and nothing more.

The latest incarnation of such rabid Nazism lies within the dog whistle coded language of the anti-CRT movement infecting the national consciousness. (CRT is the acronym for the theory taught in law school known as Critical Race Theory. CRT is NOT taught in the K-12 public schools. Never has been.

The corporate funded think tank who creates these bigoted billsALEC...

Furthermore, the endorsement of neo-Nazi Dave Reilly by the Idaho GOP coincides with the rash of anti-CRT (Critical Race Theory) bills flooding state legislatures which seek to not only censor how history and current events are taught, but also censor the very mention of ANY narrative that challenges the veracity of the dominant White Supremacist worldview. And yet, these anti-CRT laws are not originating with the state level legislators or the school board candidates pushing this anti-intellectual garbage. This censorship is being sponsored by many corporate funded shillsbut the lead author has been a group known by a seemingly benign acronymALEC or the American Legislative Exchange Council.

So, who is ALEC, and how have they sponsored this wholesale censorship of our schools?

Major expose conducted by CMD (Center for Media and Democracy)".

