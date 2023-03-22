 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Way We Were, We Are - and Both Fantasy and Truth: Hurt

Rewriting History is our Dorian Gray Portrait
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Details   DMCA
If we have yet to learn anything about what motivates Donald Trump, it is his predictable pattern to manipulate every situation to his numerical advantage - whether TV ratings, political polls or millions who swoon to his rhetoric, swinging like pendulums in violent extremes.

If only we acknowledged, knowledge of American History as our civic duty, we could understand America has always been a balancing act between Conservatives and Liberals .

20% of Colonists believed America's security was anchored in the past with King George III. As such, they are the predecessors of fear of change, which remains the lynchpin of Conservative thinking today.

Believing liberty and freedom are found in warring against ourselves is to ignore the history of, Ach, if we only knew, and thus repeat the subjugation of human decency to the basest form of self-deception and most egregious offense against, love thy neighbor as thyself .

Our history has tried to educate our courage to awaken us to the benefits of national evolution, by learning necessary lessons without repeating them: the disparity of the Industrial Age, women denied voting rights, Roaring Twenties violence, lack of Constitutional Gender Equality and Too Big to Fail greed.

IF, 70% (rather than 50-60%) of We the People voted in every election for Liberals with proven track records of trying to help all who live here and many who sacrifice all, to live here - America could minimize, if not positively transform:

* The backward-looking political whims of Conservatives in Congress, SCOTUS, and mobs of insurrectionists

* Our racial, cultural and sexual biases

* Failing banking systems before profiteering Board Members sell stocks for millions

* Media nursing at the sour milk breasts of Corporatism's self-serving news for dummies hyperbole

* From our belief that social media Likes , Followers and Friends are real, before we start worshiping posts by Artificial Intelligence

If we only respected America's passionate motivations for our Revolutionary War delivering us from taxation without representation, we might deliver Washington, DC (our nation's capital) from this Conservative infliction, and prevent Corporate owned media from shredding our, United We Stand, determining individual worth by salary, skin color or sexual orientation.

Doing so, however, we risk the wisdom of knowing the real antagonists against America's future has always been: where the money goes and from whom it flows.

Federalists, Whigs, Democrats, Republicans, even Independents with no party affiliation, have never been perfect at preserving, protecting and defending all living in America.

However, the difference between Liberals and Conservatives is, Liberals , lean toward fighting for, our life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, while Conservatives fight for, Corporations are People , Banksters Too Big to Jail and selling their souls to Billionaires like Charles Koch, shipping magnate Richard Uihlein, Chairman Larry Ellison, venture capitalist Peter Thiel, Kelcy Warren , Oil Baron Harold Hamm , Linda McMahon formerly of the Small Business Administration, before Chairing the pro-Trump super-PAC called: America First.

Beware, some male political/corporate power brokers - like Adelson-McMahon-Mercer-SCOTUS Justice Thomas, hide their conservative biases behind the skirts of their wives and daughters.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
