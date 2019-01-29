 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

The Vast Impact of Legalizing Hemp

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jim Prues       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/29/19

Author 145
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
- Advertisement -

The Empire doesn't understand yet what has happened. Legalizing hemp farming and hemp industries will have a profound impact on our local communities, our soil, our ecosystems and our culture at large. They don't understand that legalizing hemp, part of the new Farm Bill enacted in December, is a tremendous catalyst for change. But we do.

Hemp was the first plant under human cultivation, some 10,000 years ago. Hemp farming and production was a staple of Europe and much of the world 1,000 years ago. Without hemp Europeans could not have colonized so much of the world, as hemp sails are durable and don't rot. So we have some history with the plant.

William Hurst, the yellow news publisher from 100 years ago was quite the racist. He hated people of color, and while it was quite clear that hemp was a staple for poor folk, he intentionally confused hemp and marijuana, a favorite high of these minorities. He demonize both incessently in his papers until congress took the step of making production of hemp and manufacture of hemp products illegal, along with its cousin, 'the heathen devil weed'. But why go after hemp?

Hearst happened to own millions of acres of forest that he wanted to leverage as paper for his 'news' empire. That would never happen as long as hemp was readily available and clearly a much wiser option. He removed that as a legal option, and caused unspeakable damage to our culture and country for nearly a century.

- Advertisement -

So that's how we got here, and with this new Farm Bill, we reverse this travesty. And again, The Empire doesn't yet know what it has allowed to happen.

First, a little clarity. There are hundreds of major strains of cannabis, the family's latin name. They all share the ability to grow in less than ideal soils with minimal pesticide use. They have edible, oil rich seeds. Their stalks contain strong, durable fibers. They absorb heavy metals and radiation. Hemp has less than .03% of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Yet each strain has its unique characteristics. Hemp grown for fiber is planted closely together, with large, spindly patterns than can reach 15 feet. Hemp grown for oil has more widely space plants, with far more side branches to encourage bud and seed growth.

- Advertisement -

Cannibus varieties grown for THC also prefer wide spacing, to allow as many buds to form and develop as possible.

So why the big deal? Let's start at 30,000 feet. Much of our current malaise is due to corporate globalism, a trade system developed for profit, not to fulfill human need. Shoes from China, shirts from the Philippines or Indonesia, food from South America, fossil fuels from the Middle East - we've been globalized, without really seeing the problem even as us older folk watched this process take place over decades. Here's a good reference on our oldest cultivated plant.

With legal hemp we begin to reverse this trend, we start strengthening local production and hence our local communities. This will be tightly coupled with the local food movement, which is already gaining influence in many areas. A great blow against The Empire.

How? Here's a bit of a list"

Hempcrete - the Roman Coliseum and viaducts were built with hempcrete, the hemp fibers adding centuries to the viable 'life' of the concrete. As we begin the huge task of rebuilding US infrastructure, hempcrete can be invaluable.

Fuel - biodiesel and ethanal/methanal - the seeds are pressed and processed for biodiesel, the stalks fermented to create ethanal/methanal fuels. Both are efficient and renewable.

- Advertisement -

Food - hemp seeds have a refreshing, nutty taste. They are a great addition to soups, salads, burgers and more. Hemp oil can be used in food as well.

Clothing - hemp fibers are strong and durable, and through processing can become quite soft. The material takes color dyes well too!

Shoes - slippers and sandals are easily fashioned. Heavy duty work boots will require more processed forms of help.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jim Prues is the Founder of World 5.0 and President of Panoptic Media. He understands that 'democracy is not a spectator sport.'

Jim Prues Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Principle of Universality

Occupy Life

In Praise of Hemp

Sorry Bernie, No Hillary - We Are Revolutionaries!

The GOP and the ACA

Occupy World 5.0

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 2040 comments, 6 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Not to mention that Cannabis...Hemp...needs no pesticides...and presents no threat to bees, butterflies, amphibians, and humans. Not that bee/butterfly defender groups raise that issue...inexplicably.

Hemp, however, does threaten the pesticide-intensive cotton industry.

Not to mention Big Chlorine...source of dioxins all over...because hemp products need no chlorine bleaching.


Thing is....natural hemp isn't corporate patented. Natural things will always be "enemies" of the corporate state. We're lucky air and water aren't corporate patented...yet,


Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 5:09:08 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 