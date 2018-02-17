Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Unthinkable -Consequences of Outsourcing US Intel

opednews.com Headlined to H1 2/17/18

DEEP STATE LITE
(Image by George Eliason)   Permission   Details   DMCA
We've looked at what makes up the top level of the deep state. When you peel back a few layers, it's the same 1% that own the wealth of the country. In part 2, we looked at how the 1% deep state interact with smaller companies and individual actors.

Let's look at the Unimaginable

This is the reality the government knows the predators it helped create and sustains through contract work thrive in . After, we'll look at unthinkable real-life situations where spies for hire show their true colors by breaking the law. Using screenshots you can judge their own words. Decide for yourself whether or not they are a clear and present danger to democracy, National Security, freedom, and press freedoms.

More than 80% of the NSA budget goes to spies for hire.

Unlawful Combatants in the Hybrid War

Unmasking Propornot was a small part of showing how immoral people are using gray areas in the law to victimize law-abiding citizens and strip them of their rights, dignity, income, and right to a free press through terror tactics. Because they haven't been challenged, they have no problem stepping over the line into criminality.

What alternative media that have been attacked by criminal groups like propornot doesn't know is there are laws and policy in place that protect civilians, journalists, and publications.

I was very serious when I noted the only thing needed to stop the criminal actions of the Russian troll hunters is to demand current laws are enforced and that Congress closes up the remaining gray areas of law and policy spies for hire are exploiting to destroy lives.

That part will be up to you. You need to call or email your Congressman and demand this is done. You need to demand the enforcement of civil protections for all citizens. You do.

As you read this, understand there are no caveats. What's needed is for people that are willing to stand up for themselves and each other to do so. Legal action is what's needed. If Congress won't provide more protections or the laws that are in place won't be upheld, lawsuits are the first line of defense against this onslaught. Violence will only insulate the criminals from responsibility for their crimes.

Why do I call the spies for hire unlawful combatants?

That's what they are. When spies for hire are attacking civilians or mounting Information Operations against civilians according to law and policy, they have all the rights of the unlawful combatants held at Guantanamo Bay.

In part 2, inherently governmental actions were defined as governing, policing, policy, military activity, and intelligence work. This was further defined as activities requiring government personnel to be legitimate. When any of these activities are done extra-legally, the protections given civilians and government authorities under the law are stripped too.

According to the Federal Register (2006) 34826, at 34826 -- 34827( ' [i]t is the responsibility of the combatant commander to ensure that the private security contract mission statements do not authorize the performance of any inherently Governmental military functions, such as preemptive attacks, or any other types of attacks. Otherwise, civilians who accompany the U.S. Armed Forces lose their law of war protections from direct attack if and for such time as they take a direct part in hostilities ' : quoted in Matter of Brian X. Scott (US Government Accountability Office, 18 Aug. 2006) B-298370 and B-298490, available at: www.gao.gov/decisions/bidpro/298370.htm . We Can't Spy " If We Can't Buy! ' : The Privatization of Intelligence and the Limits of Outsourcing ' Inherently Governmental Functions ' Simon Chesterman- The European Journal of International Law Vol. 19 no. 5 - EJIL 2008;

"DECADES BEFORE SMARTPHONES, the internet, and social media, philosopher Marshall McLuhan, who worked on media theory, predicted a future world war fought using information. While World War I and World War II were waged using armies and mobilized economies, "World War III [will be] a guerrilla information war with no division between military and civilian participation," McLuhan said, a prophecy included in his 1970 book of reflections, "Culture Is Our Business."- The Intercept, The New Information Warfare- Murtaza Hussein

Calling spies for hire unlawful combatants is set squarely inside US law and policy. It is updated by simply defining hybrid war and information war. In America and the West, the most common term used to describe unlawful combatants today is the word TERRORIST. And using that word, we are still set squarely within the frame of law. But for the moment, let's leave off of inciting vitriolic.

George Eliason is an American journalist that lives and works in Donbass. He has been interviewed by and provided analysis for RT, the BBC, and Press-TV. His articles have been published in the Security Assistance Monitor, Washingtons Blog, (more...)
 

