 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/8/19

The Unique Importance of Marianne Williamson's Presidential Candidacy

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mike Rivage-Seul
Become a Fan
  (44 fans)


(Image by mapministry.org)   Details   DMCA

Readings for 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time: WIS 9:13-18B; PS 90: 3-6, 12-14, 17; PHMN 9-10, 12-17; PS 119: 135; LK 14: 25-33

Marianne Williamson's campaign is not dead. True, we will not see her on the stage of the third Democratic debate. Although she has the required number of donors, Williamson has not yet attained the necessary 2% in four polls approved by the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Nonetheless, her campaign continues its concentration on Iowa, where she's been working for the last several months. Her people confidently anticipate her participation in Debate # 4.

Recently, the New York Times (NYT) ran a long very positive column on Marianne. It was called "The Gospel according to Marianne Williamson." It reminded readers of Ms. Williamson's identity, her growing and highly enthusiastic audiences, and the persuasive power of her remarkable eloquence.

The article assured readers that Williamson is far more than some New Age guru or the spiritual advisor of Oprah Winfrey. Jokes and criticisms aside, she has nothing to do with crystals or burning sage. Instead, she is a widely-hailed, best-selling author, spiritual teacher, counsellor, and generally wise person. For more than 40 years, she has been a student and teacher of A Course in Miracles (ACIM), a book published in 1976) which Williamson describes as "basic Christian mysticism."

It's that latter qualification Williamson's connection with Christian mysticism that makes her continued campaign extremely relevant to this Sunday's liturgy of the word. That's because the theme of today's readings contrasts the wisdom of God with the wisdom of the world just as does ACIM. Serious consideration of that contrast illustrates the unique importance of Marianne Williamson's candidacy at this particular juncture in the history of our nation and world.

For ACIM, the world's wisdom is based on fear; God's wisdom is based on love. In fact, according to A Course in Miracles, love and fear are the only two motivational forces in the entire world. That's true in our personal relationships, but also in politics. Either we see others as enemies poised to attack us at every opportunity, and act accordingly. Or we recognize our very selves in those the world would teach us to fear, mistrust, and hate.

More specifically, the politics of fear sees Muslims, Russia, China, the Taliban, ISIS, immigrants, people of color, LGBTQQIAAPs, and poor people in general as our enemies. Meanwhile, a politics based on love recognizes that none of those the world teaches us to fear is basically hostile. Rather, when we take 100% responsibility for the problems designated enemies ostensibly represent, a path opens up to achieving peace with all concerned.

Does such conviction seem woo-woo or unrealistic to you? If it does, please be reminded first of all, that such belief is basic not only to Christian faith, but (as Williamson constantly reminds us) to all the world's great religious traditions, including Islam. It is basic also to many secular traditions that consider themselves atheistic or agnostic.

Secondly, remember that according to Christian faith, "God" is synonymous with "love," so that Williamson's "Politics of Love" means the politics of God. That means (thirdly) that rejection of political love as woo-woo trivializes Christian faith and Jesus himself.

With all of that in mind, please read for yourselves this Sunday's liturgical readings. (You'll find them here.) To repeat, they contrast the wisdom of the world with the Wisdom of God. In any case, and for what it's worth, here are my "translations" of their content. Their thoughtful review will help you see what I'm getting at in saying that Marianne Williamson's "Gospel" is far deeper than revealed in the NYT article just referenced.

WIS 9:13-18B

The wisdom of God
Unlike the world's
Is sure and decisive.
For human thought processes
Focused on the body
And its shifting reality
Are necessarily confused.
Hence, we cannot judge wisely
Without assistance
From the Holy Spirit
Who consistently reveals
God's Reality
As filled with love.

PS 90: 3-6, 12-14, 17

This is because
Time has no meaning
For God.
Everything but Love
Passes in an instant.
Consequently
Our prayer must be:
"Teach us
Your changeless vision
Filled with kindness
Joy and gladness."
Only such
Synonyms for love
Give meaning
To our lives.

PHMN 9-10, 12-17

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.Mike blogs (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

Marianne Williamson: "Dark Psychic Forces" and the Spirit of Capitalism (Sunday Homily) (Article) (# of views) 08/04/2019
The Profound Miracle a Marianne Williamson Presidency Would Bring About (Sunday Homily) (Article) (# of views) 07/28/2019
This Is What A Good Samaritan Looks Like (Sunday Homily) (Article) (# of views) 07/14/2019
View All 100 Articles in "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"
Total Views for the Series: 149650   

Series: "Marianne Williamson for President"

Marianne Williamson: "Dark Psychic Forces" and the Spirit of Capitalism (Sunday Homily) (Article) (# of views) 08/04/2019
The Profound Miracle a Marianne Williamson Presidency Would Bring About (Sunday Homily) (Article) (# of views) 07/28/2019
Marianne Williamson: The U.S. Is 100% Responsible for the World's Problems! (Article) (# of views) 07/24/2019
View All 23 Articles in "Marianne Williamson for President"
Total Views for the Series: 27726   

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 44 fans, 266 articles, 930 comments, 3 diaries
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Increasingly, I see agreement between A Course in Miracles and liberation theology. Try reading ACIM from the viewpoint of the poor and oppressed committed to their own liberation.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 8, 2019 at 10:00:01 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 