 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Life Arts

The Unbiased Truth About Cell Phone Radiation and 5G Wireless; Free Conference

By       Message Katie Singer       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 1/24/19

Author 500620
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Climate Change
Climate Change
(Image by garlandcannon)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Posted by Katie Singer

www.electronicsilentspring.com

he Real Truth About Health

Free 10-Day Conference

- Advertisement -

at the Hilton Hotel in Melville, NY

Check out this free conference,

Livestreamed at www.realtruthtalks.com.

- Advertisement -

Theodora Scorato, executive director of the Environmental Health Trust, and I will speak at 7pm Sunday, the 27th on "The Unbiased Truth About Cell Phone Radiation and 5G Wireless." We'll present the most effective ways that households, workplaces and schools can reduce their EMR exposure.

Monday, January 28th at 4pm, I will give a lecture, "How on Earth Do We Shrink the Internet's Footprint?" This talk will introduce a lot of the material in my next book, Our Web of Inconvenient Truths: The Internet, Energy Use, Toxic Waste and Climate Change.

Wednesday, January 30th, at 7pm, I'll participate in "Climate Change and Renewable Energy: What are the Very Best Actions to Take to Save Ourselves?" James Hansen, the noted climatologist, will also present on this panel. (I'll explain how sending an email relates to extreme climate and weather-related events.)

Posted by Katie Singer

www.electronicsilentspring.com

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Katie Singer works on public policy with the Electromagnetic Radiation Policy Institute. A medical journalist, her books include The Garden of Fertility; Honoring Our Cycles, and An Electronic Silent Spring: Facing the Dangers and Creating Safe Limits. 

Here websites include:
Katiesinger.com and electronicsilentspring.com

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Remarkable New Radiofrequency Radiation Cancer Animal Study

Swedish Researcher Reports Key Studies Showing How Ants, Bees and Children Respond to Exposure to EM Radiation From Wi

Part 2 of An Electronic Silent Spring

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity: A Summary by Dr Erica Mallery-Blythe

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 