The Unbiased Truth About Cell Phone Radiation and 5G Wireless; Free Conference



Climate Change

(Image by garlandcannon) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Posted by Katie Singer

www.electronicsilentspring.com

he Real Truth About Health

Free 10-Day Conference

- Advertisement -

at the Hilton Hotel in Melville, NY

Check out this free conference,

Livestreamed at www.realtruthtalks.com.

- Advertisement -

Theodora Scorato, executive director of the Environmental Health Trust, and I will speak at 7pm Sunday, the 27th on "The Unbiased Truth About Cell Phone Radiation and 5G Wireless." We'll present the most effective ways that households, workplaces and schools can reduce their EMR exposure.

Monday, January 28th at 4pm, I will give a lecture, "How on Earth Do We Shrink the Internet's Footprint?" This talk will introduce a lot of the material in my next book, Our Web of Inconvenient Truths: The Internet, Energy Use, Toxic Waste and Climate Change.

Wednesday, January 30th, at 7pm, I'll participate in "Climate Change and Renewable Energy: What are the Very Best Actions to Take to Save Ourselves?" James Hansen, the noted climatologist, will also present on this panel. (I'll explain how sending an email relates to extreme climate and weather-related events.)

Posted by Katie Singer

www.electronicsilentspring.com