Police state

Yesterday I posted this on my website -- a news report and two videos of a white female school teacher being removed and brutalized by a black police officer from a public meeting of school teachers with the school board while the school teacher was engaged according to the rules in normal conversation with a school board member.

The school board is comprised of both genders and both races. (Yes, I know that today we have more than two genders and there are more than two races.) Obviously, the school teacher was removed at the order of the school board or some member of it.

The school teacher is surprised to be interrupted in her conversation with a school board member by a policeman. She attempts to continue the conversation and is ordered to leave the room by the black cop. She complies with the black cop's illegal order. As she leaves the room, the black cop knocks her down, handcuffs her, calls backup, and sends her to jail.

This is an accurate picture of America today. The woman did nothing, broke no law, no school board rule, no meeting rule, complied with the black cop and was still brutalized and arrested. The black cop as he brutalized her kept saying "stop resisting." It is perfectly clear from the video that there is no resistance only assault by the black cop in what is clearly a criminal action against a member of the public by the police.

Will the black cop get away with it? Of course.

What was it all about?

The meeting was about the school board's approval of a raise in salary for a school board member equal to the annual pay of school teachers, while the teachers themselves received not one cent.

The white female teacher assaulted by the black cop wanted to know why resources needed in the classroom, where class size had increased by about one third, were instead going to school board members who really did not do anything except collect high salaries.

This is a fair and honest question, but it was one the school board did not want to hear. So the school board had the uncle Tom black cop brutalize and arrest the white female school teacher.

As I said, this is America today.

The same thing is going on everywhere.

Consider, for example, America's colleges and universities. According to a number of reports, 75 percent of budgets go to administration. When I attended Georgia Tech there was a president and a dean of students. Today universities have enormous administrative staffs. They have presidents, chancellors, vice chancellors, provosts, vice provosts, assistant vice provosts, deans, associate deans, and assistant deans for affirmative action, politically correct speech and demeanor, women's rights, minority rights, homosexuals' rights, and transgender rights. America's universities are overrun with administrators. Education hardly exists.

Full time faculties are shrinking. In place of established professors, students are taught by adjuncts who are paid a few thousand dollars to teach a course.

As Ron Unz has shown, Harvard University, for example, has endowment income sufficient to allow every Harvard student to attend tuition free, but continues to charge a monsterous price. It is not the education that Harvard students pay for. It is the network connection, not the education, that is valuable.

