The True Cost of January 6th

We're in August and the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago yesterday carrying out some fifteen boxes of papers including I'm pretty sure some highly classified stuff that actually belongs in the National Archives. That may be one item on the agenda of the Justice Department list of criminal activities undertaken by our Former President on or around January 6th.

The January 6th Committee through its public hearings have identified quite a number of activities that should be chargeable as federal crimes. The Justice Department is busy doing its own investigation. Its first big public act was sending the FBI to Mar-a-Lago. More undoubtedly is to come. There also is an investigation in Georgia that has plenty to look at and discover about its own relation to Donald Trump's effort to abolish/overturn the results of the election.

Once upon a time there was an impeachment based on the January 6th attack on our Capitol. Everyone knew what they saw from the view of the media. Critically those in the House and the Senate witnessed it personally and most reached the conclusion that President Trump was at fault. There was an opportunity to find him guilty in the Senate and end the ongoing plot against our democracy. But although Mitch McConnell acknowledged Trump's role he neither voted in favor of his guilt nor encouraged others to do so. So the guilt identified in the House was not carried through the Senate and today the Big Lie not only lives but is being INTENSIFIED in social networks around our country and the world as a result of the FBI's search.

There are all kinds of threats from across the internet. What Republicans themselves are threatening is investigating everyone who's involved in reviewing the activity related to Donald Trump's coup including the FBI, the Justice Department, the January 6th Committee and of course President Biden. If Republicans retake the House in November it's a foregone conclusion. If they retake the Senate too it may be the termination of our democracy.

In the meantime the public action of the Justice Department some 90+ days before the midterm has opened the door to all kinds of physical threats that no doubt will multiply and create a rationale for violence by the MAGA-verse that may begin at any time. None of this bodes well for our fried and deeply tarnished democracy in spite of the efforts of many to redeem it and us. We may have passed the point of no return. I pray not.