The Time Machine in Australia-Revisited in the Age of Covid

(see previous article)



Eloi in the movie 'Time Machine'

(Image by pinterest) Details DMCA



(Just as a reminder, Eloi are the surface dwelling people in HG Wells classic story, The Time Machine, portrayed in a Hollywood movie depicted above. In Wells story, Eloi are the stupefied descendants of the upper class who are bred and fed on by the subterranean dwelling Morlock cannibals, descendants of the working class. In the story, the Eloi don't ask any questions and line up voluntarily to be food for the Morlocks on a regular basis.)

The naïve Australian Eloi don't know what hit them. The Morlocks came up with a new plan to harvest them even faster than usual. Normally Australian Eloi live complacent, idyllic lives since government Morlocks keep them happy and sedated. The Eloi think their nanny-state is benign and looks out for them, so they just ignore it and go on with their "she'll be right, no worries" attitude. But lately, the government and its Pharma overlords terrified them into taking dangerous genetic injections masquerading as vaccines. They were also locked down, masked down, isolated down, slapped down, social-distanced down, dumbed down, and are now suffering the more extreme tyranny of banning the unvaccinated from public spaces, and people testing positive being dragged by the army to internment camps. This doesn't seem fair to them, as Eloi feel it is their birthright to go for a surf, eat some prawns or Moreton Bay bugs, hike in the hills, enjoy life, obsess about cricket, Australian Football League, National Rugby League, Rugby Union, soccer, or any kind of sport, when they aren't working at their easy high-paying jobs, or drinking in a pub.

The "vaccine" scam fleeced the Eloi sheeple of their tax dollars through payment by the Australian government for 150 million doses of the "vax" from Big Pharma making billions for Morlocks Pfizer and Moderna. Now wait a minute, there's only 26 million people in the whole country, so I guess they knew from the start there would have to be four boosters after the first two jabs! There's another teensy-weensy problem with this agenda: The total fatalities in this country of 26 million people from the beginning of "Covid-19" is 1,989 deaths as of November 27, 2021. That is a total death rate of .000076, falling somewhere between sunstroke (.0001) and death by sharp object (0.000034), things that most Eloi have never seen happen in their protected lives; Ubiquitous Ozzie health and safety busybodies would have prevented it. Furthermore, the average age of death from Covid in Australia is 85, while life expectancy is 83, so it's not really even a cull.

Why did people in Melbourne have to stay home for 245 days, destroying their lives, their businesses, their finances, and their mental health, transforming the city from the world's most livable to one of the worst? Each Australian state become a fortress unto itself, locking out the other states' citizens, and locking down their own citizens for months at a time, requiring wearing of useless face diapers, staying away from other people, and additional measures that might be sensible if this was an actual plague.

About 90% of the Eloi wore face masks outdoors, when they were completely alone! They never noticed that when there were huge rallies with thousands of unmasked people shoulder to shoulder there were never any new cases. Apparently public rallies are immune. The Eloi even wore face diapers when they were alone in their cars or riding their bikes alone! Good little Eloi, always do what you are told. To be fair, they thought they were helping their neighbors, and have a concern for others. The Machiavellian WEF Morlocks were only too happy to twist this Australian altruism into obedience with their totalitarian agenda.



Sheeple

(Image by imgflip.com) Details DMCA



Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).