The Thumb On The Scale

Instead, the paper of record tells readers only that "Mr. Penn is a former adviser and pollster to President Clinton and Hillary Clinton (and) Mr. Stein is a former president of the New York City Council."

This unmentioned context makes sense of many seemingly inexplicable aspects of the op-ed. This additional information explains why the diatribe ignores all the polling about how popular Biden's promised-but-still-not-delivered economic agenda is, why it goes out of its way to insult Bernie Sanders, and why it bizarrely blames the left for the results of last week's gubernatorial race in Virginia, in which the undead corpse of Clintonism, Terry McAuliffe, lost blue-state contest to Glenn Youngkin, a Republican former Carlyle Group co-CEO.

Penn's essay comes amid a slew of New York Times content beating the drum with this same blame-the-left message.

The icing on the cake is how the paper chose to run this Penn column after quickly rejecting a separate reported commentary piece citing history and data to make the opposite argument: That Democrats' own history makes clear that abandoning their promised economic agenda in advance of a midterm election can deliver an electoral shellacking, just like it did in 2010.

The reason I happen to know that the Times decided to reject such a piece and instead publish Penn's argument is because Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney and I were the ones who wrote that alternative op-ed, which summarized the findings of our nearly two years' worth of reporting for our podcast series Meltdown.

Now, sure, maybe you could argue our piece somehow didn't meet the writing standards of the Gray Lady. But that seems like a bit of a stretch at a newspaper that regularly publishes the mixed metaphors and incoherent prose of folks like Tom Friedman and Bret Stephens. And if there was some fundamental writing flaw at play in the submission, the piece probably would not have quickly found a home at The Guardian, a nonprofit news outlet with a sizable international audience.

Please understand this isn't an episode of sour grapes. The Times has some good reporters, and were fair to me in a profile a few years ago. I genuinely don't care that the newspaper didn't run our piece I've been at this work for 20 years and don't take this kind of thing personally, because it isn't personal. (And I'm glad the paper at least published one soft essay from a former Virginia congressman sorta-kinda-but-not-really pushing back on some of the left punching).

This is about something much bigger it is about systemic ideological skewing of the discourse, a topic I've obsessed over since I wrote my first book on the subject, and since I first read Noam Chomsky's masterpiece, Manufacturing Consent.

And if you somehow think this ideological skewing is an anomaly rather than something impersonal and systemic, just look back at how the newspaper once backedited a story to make it more negative about Sanders, or how the paper was preemptively blaming the left for Biden's agenda stalling, or how it's chief political reporter was recently demanding progressives in Congress back down. Alternately, just go read this incredible thread about the Times stalling and ultimately killing an op-ed about Tyson Foods, before publishing a much rosier piece about the company.

