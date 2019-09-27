The Teachable Moment of the Greta Thunberg Phenomena

Thunberg's rise to prominence is not due solely to her own efforts and personality, as admirable as they are. As exhaustively detailed in "The Manufacturing of Greta Thunberg - for Consent," by Cory Morningstar - a leftist investigative journalist - a cast of characters in the non-profit/industrial complex has pushed Thunberg into the limelight and aims to exploit her appeal for their own purposes. Morningstar's extensive work defies quick summation, but this quote perhaps encapsulates her thesis:

Today's climate emergency mobilization must be recognized for what it is: a strategically orchestrated campaign financed and managed by the world's most powerful institutions - for the preservation of capitalism and global economic growth" A climate revolution in name only, this said emergency, has nothing to do with the protection of our Earth - or climate - and never will. Rather, it has everything to do with saving, protecting and expanding the capitalist economy - at the expense of our already decimated planet"

By exploiting the innocent youth, which in turn exploited our emotions and fears as a collective populace, we devoured it. And soon, young Greta, and all the youth they have exploited, will be thrown under the bus. It's all par for the course under capitalism.