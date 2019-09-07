 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 9/7/19

Democrats: To Beat Trump, You Need to Buck Your Leadership

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 513617
Message Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Reprinted from macskamoksha.com

Political cartoon from 1876 presidential campaign
Political cartoon from 1876 presidential campaign
(Image by by Albert Bigelow Paine [public domain])   Details   DMCA

This essay is for rank-and-file Democrats, which includes friends of mine. (Disclaimer: As many of you know, I'm not a Democrat; my politics are much further to the left. However, with this piece I am wishing you well.)

Many of you are focused on the 2020 election, which you hope Trump will lose. Of course. But you cannot trust the leadership of your party to do what it takes to make that happen.

If you are serious about putting a Democrat in the White House, you'll need to do it yourselves, through dint of will and sweat of brow. It's not impossible. In fact, it's totally doable. But you need to get on the stick now, and that means educating yourself about the reality of your challenge, which has not been well publicized.

As you know, your candidate, Hillary Clinton, won the popular vote in 2016 by nearly 3,000,000 votes. This is impressive given how unpopular she was as a personality. The good news for 2020 is that virtually anyone nominated from the Democratic fold this time around will have better numbers than her going in. Given that Trump's approval rate is stalled in the low 40s and his disapproval remains in the mid-50s, it should be no problem to meet and exceed that margin in the popular vote again.

Of course, as you don't need to be reminded, the 2016 outcome wasn't decided by the popular vote. Yes, it's a travesty that the results were decided by the electoral college - an arcane institution put into place to serve the interests of slaveowners (and whose descendants, in both blood and spirit, it is still serving)- but you're not going to make it go away before 2020 (if ever) so you'll just need to work with it.

Let's look at the numbers. Trump eked out his 304 vote victory by winning three "battleground" states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Had Clinton taken them, her electoral total would have been 273 votes, rather than 227: three more than the required 270.

State : Electoral votes : Popular margin
MI : 16 : 10,704
PA : 20 : 44,292
WI : 10 : 22,748

So, Trump "won" with just 77,744 votes. That's only 0.55% of the 13,967,421 votes cast in those states.

That's nothing. If that were the whole story, then victory in 2020 would be as simple as flooding those states with volunteers to pound the pavement, knock on doors and register voters; surely the hatred for Trump is strong enough that sufficient people could be rounded up and bussed in for such a campaign. If the party's national leadership didn't bother to organize this effort (and there's certainly no guarantee they would), then party activists could do it themselves, in cooperation with county and state level officials who care about their people.

But the electoral college is not the whole story.

The whole story involves uncounted ballots, voter suppression and other dirty tricks. Nothing that can't be overcome, but you - rank-and-file Democrats - will have to face these challenges without the assistance of your national party leadership, who have shown no interest in addressing them.

Let's look at some details.

Investigative journalist Greg Palast has been a bulldog on on these issues, and I rely heavily on his work for what follows. Palast began his muckraking during the 2000 Bush v. Gore debacle in Florida where he was one of several journalists who demonstrated that Gore would have won there if all the votes had been counted by the state (which they never were). Two months before the 2016 election, Palast released his film, "The Best Democracy Money Can Buy," and predicted that Trump would win by means of a Republican-connived theft. Post-election, he jumped into the fray, pursued the story relentlessly, and uncovered numerous cases of fraud - enough to change the results. His work is very well-documented but the implication - that US elections are not as free or fair as people would like to think - is a hot potato for both the mainstream media and the political establishment, including the Democratic party leadership, so we haven't heard enough about it.

But you, Democratic rank-and-filer, can be more honest and forthright; you can educate yourself on what happened and what's going on, the better to kick out the orange menace.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Kollibri terre Sonnenblume Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Kollibri terre Sonnenblume is a writer, photographer, tree hugger, animal lover, and dissident. Kollibri's work can be found at http://www.macskamoksha.com."



Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Climate Change: Why is it so often "sooner than predicted"?

Unplowed Tallgrass Prairie: Rarer Than Old-Growth Forest

Our Veggie Gardens Won't Feed us in a Real Crisis

Do we need a dictatorship to respond to Climate Change?

We Should Stop Insulting Animals and Own Our Own Humanity

The Case Against Voting for President

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 