The Surveillance State Behind Russia-gate

By Ray McGovern
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
March 28, 2017

Author 2452
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

From Consortium News

Co-written by Bill Binney


The White House in Washington, D.C.
(Image by (Flickr Gage Skidmore))   Permission   Details   DMCA
Although many details are still hazy because of secrecy -- and further befogged by politics -- it appears House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes was informed last week about invasive electronic surveillance of senior U.S. government officials and, in turn, passed that information on to President Trump.

This news presents Trump with an unwelcome but unavoidable choice: confront those who have kept him in the dark about such rogue activities or live fearfully in their shadow. (The latter was the path chosen by President Obama. Will Trump choose the road less traveled?)

What President Trump decides will largely determine the freedom of action he enjoys as president on many key security and other issues. But even more so, his choice may decide whether there is a future for this constitutional republic. Either he can acquiesce to or fight against a Deep State of intelligence officials who have a myriad of ways to spy on politicians (and other citizens) and thus amass derogatory material that can be easily transformed into blackmail.

This crisis (yes, "crisis" is an overused word, but in this highly unusual set of circumstances we believe it is appropriate) came to light mostly by accident after President Trump tweeted on March 4 that his team in New York City's Trump Towers had been "wiretapped" by President Obama.

Trump reportedly was relying on media reports regarding how conversations of aides, including his ill-starred National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, had been intercepted. Trump's tweet led to a fresh offensive by Democrats and the mainstream press to disparage Trump's "ridiculous" claims.

However, this concern about the dragnets that U.S. intelligence (or its foreign partners) can deploy to pick up communications by Trump's advisers and then "unmask" the names before leaking them to the news media was also highlighted at the Nunes-led House Intelligence Committee hearing on March 20, where Nunes appealed for anyone who had related knowledge to come forward with it.

That apparently happened on the evening of March 21 when Nunes received a call while riding with a staffer. After the call, Nunes switched to another car and went to a secure room at the Old Executive Office Building, next to the White House, where he was shown highly classified information apparently about how the intelligence community picked up communications by Trump's aides.

The next day, Nunes went to the White House to brief President Trump, who later said he felt "somewhat vindicated" by what Nunes had told him.

The "Wiretap" Red Herring

But the corporate U.S. news media continued to heckle Trump over his use of the word "wiretap" and cite the insistence of FBI Director James Comey and other intelligence officials that President Obama had not issued a wiretap order aimed at Trump.

President Donald Trump being sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017.
(Image by (Screen shot from Whitehouse.gov))   Permission   Details   DMCA

As those paying rudimentary attention to modern methods of surveillance know, "wiretapping" is passe'. But Trump's use of the word allowed FBI and Department of Justice officials and their counterparts at the National Security Agency to swear on a stack of bibles that the FBI, DOJ, and NSA have been unable to uncover any evidence within their particular institutions of such "wiretapping."

At the House Intelligence Committee hearing on March 20, FBI Director Comey and NSA Director Michael Rogers firmly denied that their agencies had wiretapped Trump Towers on the orders of President Obama.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


  New Content

One has to ask the question, 34 American seamen died and 171 were wounded who took an oath to defend their country. It appears that the country need not take or keep an oath to defend them and our nation? Where is justice? Where is our retribution for an attack against Americans? We continue to fund and equip our enemy as our men and women die and lose their Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights? Tyranny,treason, and traitors from within our gates continue to this day?

"Single acts of tyranny may be ascribed to the accidental opinion of a day. But a series of oppression, begun at a distinguished period, and pursued unalterably through every change of ministers (administrations), too plainly proves a deliberate systematic plan of reducing us to slavery. Thomas Jefferson

You want to talk about 9/11? Do you not take up the mantel for those who swore to defend you? Do good men now not take up their cause?

If this and all the acts before and after to defend an enemy to our nation and fight their wars as the tail wags the dog. Do our men and women fight the good fight for our enemy?

"A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear." --Marcus Tullius Cicero 42B.C.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:32:22 AM

Author 0
Recommend (13+)
Help
 
Indent
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012)


Reply to George King: New Content

The Deep State's war against Trump, a duly elected president, is treason by any measure. Why Trump has not acted against them openly with the considerable powers vested in him is foxing. Either he is biding his time to gather his resources or he is too lost in tweeting, as if he is some bystander and not the president.

Be that as it may, the reaction of many progressives and other variations of the left is cynical in the extreme. I divide them broadly into three types:

- those who completely ignore the Russia ties allegations (because they know it is so obviously false) but nonetheless grab the chance by heaping all sorts of other insults and accusations against Trump, offering each new tidbit of gossip and rumor with wide-eyed shock and outrage

- those who actually believe the allegations and present convoluted gravity-defying arguments to rationalize the virtual absence of evidence; some even asserting those who question the lack of evidence are, in fact, pursuing a Machiavellian psyop to sow skepticism because they 'know' a mountain of evidence is on its way

- those who are saner than these two groups but make their own contributions to delegitimizing Trump by making 'dignified' analyses of his perceived character flaws, implying even if he is not guilty of any misconduct, he is unfit for office as a human being -- this group includes those who offer remote psychological/psychiatric evaluations (none of them would dare ask Trump for a personal session!) based on text book characterizations laced heavily with their personal dislike of the man

It is possible Trump is deliberately allowing the Deep Staters a lot of rope to hang them with. There are times when it is better to open the door wide and let people walk into it. It is just as likely he is floundering, particularly with his own party not supporting him wholeheartedly despite its majority in both houses. A curious situation compared to Obama who ruled with his party in the minority in both houses. He was able to do that because the Deep State had his back. And he had its, by kowtowing to it on foreign policy, which is where the big bucks and big power plays are.

Just goes to show how farcical the whole drumbeat about saving democracy is. Saving it from whom? What is being saved? The only thing more farcical is the claim to export this brand of democracy to other countries under gunpoint.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 7:43:20 AM

Author 0
Recommend (11+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Jim Arnold

Author 6322

(Member since Jun 4, 2007)


Reply to K V Ramani: New Content

Ramani, you've identified those on the left who are "cynical in the extreme." How about a paragraph describing non-cynical leftists.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 8:24:59 AM

Author 0
Recommend (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012)


Reply to Jim Arnold: New Content

Fair enough. There are many from the left who are not cynical, of course. And I include you among them. There are several others here on OEN. People who are genuinely concerned about the turn of events and earnest in their desire for a better option than Trump. They don't subscribe to an illegal coup or the barrage of abuse heaped on Trump. But they are determined to put up a strong collective resistance to the worst of Trump's intended actions.

I see these people as torn between their humanitarian values and their long-standing political beliefs. They are caught in the crossfire between the Deep State and Trump. They support neither but are unable to make up their minds who is the worse. Their instincts tell them the Deep State is the bigger danger because it has all but snuffed out any semblance to a democracy. But they deeply resent Trump for trampling over many of their cherished ideals, such as welfare, equitable taxation, global warming (pardon me for not calling it climate change!) and taming Wall Street crooks. They are particularly alarmed by Trump's choice of team and initial actions that seem to reinforce the interests of the 1% instead of diluting them. And they are clearly uneasy about his belligerent rhetoric against countries like China and Iran which seems to make a mockery of his promised softer approach towards Russia. They see him as a populist stooge leading one faction of the Deep State, not a revolutionary.

People in this group were hoping for another, less abrasive, change from the status quo which has clearly become untenable. They supported Sanders who might not have achieved a radical course-reversing revolution, but who, they believe, would have deflected the trajectory of America's current path towards a catastrophe. They are disillusioned by the Democratic party for sabotaging Sanders' chances and for lying in bed with the Deep State. Nonetheless, they remain hopeful the party can be rescued under a new leader in the mold of Sanders or, better still, Sanders would break away from the party and lead a third force as an alternative to the two-party monopoly.

I sympathize with this group as I share many of their misgivings. My differences with them are largely about giving Trump a chance, a couple of years, because I feel the immense pressure put on him by the Deep State is exacerbating his worst tendencies without allowing him the opportunity to make good on at least some of his promises. As for the other three groups, I think they are beyond reason.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 1:48:14 PM

Author 0
Recommend (8+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Reply to K V Ramani: New Content

" My differences with them are largely about giving Trump a chance, a couple of years"


I am not the one to decide on 'years' and I am just worried.


Of course you and Trump also agree that climate change is not a problem so a couple of years are OK for you.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:13:33 PM

Author 0
Recommend (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012)


Reply to BFalcon: New Content

Trump has far more illustrious company than me, for example:

Freeman Dysan, eminent Princeton physicist and mathematician, Obama supporter and '100 per cent Democrat':

Dyson says he is disappointed that the President 'chose the wrong side'. Increasing CO2 in the atmosphere does more good than harm, he argues, and humanity doesn't face an existential crisis. Climate change, he tells us, 'is not a scientific mystery but a human mystery. How does it happen that a whole generation of scientific experts is blind to obvious facts?

Ivar Giaever, Nobel Laureate in physics and former scientific advisor to Obama:

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 1:19:50 AM

Author 0
Recommend (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012)


Reply to K V Ramani: New Content

Strangely, the rest of my comment keeps getting truncated. Deep State?! OEN censorship?!! Let me try to post the left out parts here:

Ivar Giaever, Nobel Laureate in physics and former scientific advisor to Obama:

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 1:20:47 AM

Author 0
Recommend (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012)


Reply to K V Ramani: New Content

Sorry, I give up. The site simply refuses to let me post the rest of my comment. So let me just paste the links here. If I am allowed to!

Ivar Giaever

James Lovelock

There are other noted scientists who share this healthy skepticism, of course. And still more others who, in fact, have predicted a global cooling in the near future. Pardon me (and Trump) for staying out of the echo chamber to listen to them!

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 1:29:08 AM

Author 0
Recommend (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Reply to K V Ramani: New Content
See, even the paper doesn't tolerate wrong claims by climate change deniers.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 6:56:49 PM

Author 0
Recommend (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Reply to K V Ramani: New Content

Well phrased K V, I would consider myself in this group as I share many of their misgivings but I also see the "giving Trump a chance, a couple of years" recognizing "the immense pressure put on him by the Deep State as exacerbating his worst tendencies without allowing him the opportunity to make good on at least some of his promises".

As to "caught in the crossfire ", I see it mostly as caught in the crossfire of the divide and conquer modus operandi. I hope I am well beyond that at this time!

As for "They see him as a populist stooge leading one faction of the Deep State, not a revolutionary", remains to be seen. I have yet to decide myself but I am looking at other opinions and actions in this regard to shed light on what I hope are indicators of direction and possibilities. An example is here.

I will say that it could be the best 20 minutes of listening to most who are having a hard time breaking out of the Matrix and the "Ministry of Truth" in this battle of the piggy's and their human culling for profit using Congress and the MIC and endless wars with fake humanitarian speeches to the contrary to what they do.

I am burnt out on the Democrats: "Russia ate our homework! Divide and conquer at work complete with unacceptable excuses of pointing the finger rather than owning their failures to the American people over their choice of funding from the 1% and yes even blackmail which is obvious in most cases.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:46:29 PM

Author 0
Recommend (7+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Reply to George King: New Content

K V, if you indeed listen to the full 20 minutes would you consider a collaboration on a board game to rival Monopoly for educational and enlightenment. We could crowd fund it and donate some or all of the profits after expenses to distribute to schools and the general public and holds the possibilities of a co-op from the bottom up?

Anyone else interested in any phase and involvement please contact me through George@thekingsmedia.com

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:56:11 PM

Author 0
Recommend (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012)


Reply to George King: New Content

Very interesting lady. She is rational and articulate, and her advice to Trump is invaluable.

Not sure about your board game invitation though. I fare poorly with all games of chance. Kept getting clobbered in cards by my wife, like a moth to the flame. Her soothing reassurances about being 'unlucky at cards, lucky in love' failed to inspire me after a few years :-)

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 1:41:26 AM

Author 0
Recommend (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Reply to K V Ramani: New Content

Maybe being unlucky at cards with the wife enabled being lucky in love :)

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 2:53:49 AM

Author 0
Recommend (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to George King: New Content
Watched much of the Catherine Austin video you linked to. If I were prez, I would have her in my cabinet. Thanks! She speaks the truth, near as I can tell, and is well aware of the larger picture.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:59:51 PM

Author 0
Recommend (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Jerry Lobdill

Author 4979
(Member since Feb 17, 2007)


Reply to K V Ramani: New Content

Ramani, Thanks for this reply to Jim Arnold. I agree with you until you say, "My differences with them are largely about giving Trump a chance, a couple of years,..."

What, exactly, will be the criterion you will impose that will determine when his chance has been given and it is time to criticize and try to dethrone him? You seem to believe that he can't destroy our options within two years. He is moving rapidly in the wrong direction with his selection of cabinet secretaries and close advisors. And who would have believed, based on his campaign, that his closest advisor would be Steve Bannon, a misogynist Randian? You seem to think that if we raise an alarm now it will deprive Trump of a fair "chance".

Be it remembered that it only took 3 months after his ascendance for Hitler to establish Dachau. Is it our responsibility to let you be the arbiter of the criterion for raising the alarm? What you are asking for is an open-ended delay with no certain criterion for termination.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:12:34 PM

Author 0
Recommend (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content
P.S. From the peanut gallery: We HAVE given him a chance, and he's done a remarkable job of revealing who he is. Is there seriously any doubt? The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. As we all well know...

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 5:01:58 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2130 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

I find that hard to accept from a school teacher. Please stay with me on the following example.

I understand it takes about 5 yrs in the US to complete elementary school. Trump, a political novice, is in the elementary school stage learning the ropes of Washington power politics. He has completed just 2 mths in office, which works out to 4.17% of his 48 mths term. This equals 2.5 mths out of a 60 mths course for an elementary school child.

During this period, the child has been constantly harassed and bullied by fellow students, pounced upon over the smallest mistakes, threatened with expulsion. Before enrolling the child, its parents have informed you about its unruly behavior at home.

Would you, as a school teacher, conclude the child is hopeless and expel it from school in these circumstances after 2.5 mths? Or would you emulate Sydney Poitier in To Sir With Love? Am really curious. And I know I can count on you for a considered response.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 2:09:32 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12868 comments


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content
President and elementary school child are very different, you should know that.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 6:58:57 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

I don't see this as an equivalent comparison. I taught mainly 3rd, 4th, and 6th, grade, reading, LD and ED kids, but have also subbed in grades K -- 12. In third, for example, I'd often get kids with a "bad history." I'd politely listen but not make up my mind until I interacted to gather enough information firsthand. Quite as I do with people, though enough apriori complaints from reliable sources do raise a flag.

With Trump, we are not talking about a grade school student, but a septuagenarian, well rounded in the secular world, to say the least. I first learned of him in the late eighties from a businessman friend who saw Trump as a hero, and spoke in glowing terms of The Art of the Deal. I heard enough of the book to disrespect the author, who clearly put $$$ above all else, and advocated unethical manipulations to beat down others (as in less for you is more for me, the essence of capitalism as practiced). So Trump got off on a wrong foot with me as far back as 1989, displaying values I found and find abhorrent.

I have of course read vastly more about Trump since then. He is now POTUS, which many claim is the most important position in the world, and not a pre-school kid who needs every chance we can offer, at the expense of civilization and most of life on earth (minus bacteria).

Given that Trump has proven himself to be frightfully cruel, uncaring, tragically ill informed--indeed, just plain ignorant--caring only about himself and rich folks who can help him get richer (for reasons I can't even speculate on, other than serious mental problems), I would haul him off in a large butterfly net, if there is one large enough to capture his ego.

Given that I've largely dedicated my life, now at age 69, to the environment, energy issues, and education (as reflected in my bio), I'd say I'm being mighty polite here. Recently I had several discussions (on another topic), with the aforementioned friend, and while we do avoid politics (given a major blowout over Kucinich v. George Little some years ago and still wanting to remain friends), I did ask this friend about mid-January what his take on Trump was. He said that like any good businessperson, he was likely to pick and put the best people in position for the job to be done.

I didn't reply, as much of his cabinet was already filling up with genuine swamp creatures--actually, I call them cesspool creatures, given that swamps are inherently wonderful places--such as Pruitt, to dismantle the EPA, or Betsy DeVoss, to dismantle public education and replace science with religion (among other atrocities). So for a guy so "inexperienced," he has done a fine job of reflecting/ imposing his core values.

Do I even need to mention his escalation of the real possibility of nuclear war, which he is already taking large steps toward? Another issue I've spent a good part of my life working against (I was amused some years ago to see the LDS Church virtually plagiarize an article of mine when they rejected the MX Missle here in Utah).

I could go on, but I'm not trying to write a book, so much as summarize my thinking for you and any other readers here.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 7:24:29 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2130 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Thank you, Dan. Yours is the most sober explanation I have seen so far on OEN. Compared to the impassioned hyperbole and hysteria that clouds much of the rest of the views here.

Let me sum up my own sentiments. While I appreciate the sequence of events/developments that led you to where you are now, I find in your arguments a reluctance to concede anything positive about Trump. Others here, friends like you (if I may), are puzzled why I am 'taking up' for him. They conclude either I am a 'Trump lover', a terrible sin to bear these days(!), or an outsider who has no idea who or what Trump is. My call to let some time pass before making such a final judgment of him comes largely from comparisons with the utterly insane policies of his two immediate predecessors and the possibility Trump can disrupt this dangerous status quo sufficiently to change the course of the future. I readily accept I could be wrong. Maybe his disruption will make things worse. But I could be right, maybe it won't. Those here who stubbornly reject that possibility show an intractability that suggests a presumption of clairvoyance. I also suspect, their cast in stone 'conviction' might have been written on more malleable material had Trump been a Democrat.

In the balance, I see your viewpoint and those of the vast majority here. But I don't share the iron conviction you people have over the future. I can't even predict if I shall be alive tomorrow.

One reaps what one sows. What you are sowing today may come back to haunt you. There are things worse than Trump. Unfortunately, about seven billion others will also reap what you sow. They have been paying a dreadful price for your choices for decades. I am not pessimistic though. The emerging multipolar world should make what happens in America less relevant to everyone else in course of time.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 1:01:38 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content
Of course I hope you're right, KV. My concerns about Trump were balanced to some degree by the hope he might work constructively with Putin and maybe others. The moment the CIA leaned on him, he tossed Flynn (no saint, I know) under the bus and put McMasters, a lifelong Russiaphobe, in place to assure we didn't lose a healthy enemy and large and deadly black hole to toss our taxes into.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 1:41:52 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2130 comments


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content
Hitler and Dachau...really! You are getting carried away with the hyperbole, Jerry. Yes, I do seriously think he should be allowed two years. I don't think the US is in such a fragile state that it will collapse in that time. Raising an alarm is of course well within your right and responsibility. But asking for him to be removed after a bare two months is impulsive and premature.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 2:43:19 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Jerry Lobdill

Author 4979
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 17 fans, 33 articles, 80 quicklinks, 2172 comments, 10 diaries


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

To write an appropriate one-liner showing how fast a tyrant can irreversibly seize power...is that hyperbole? That is the pot calling the kettle black.


Please answer my question about how we are to know that Trump has had the chance you want to give him.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 11:53:39 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2130 comments


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

Comparing Trump with Hitler is not just inappropriate, it's hysterical. What 'seizing' power? The man won an election under the same laws that every other president has won. No one in authority has claimed the election was illegal or amounted to a putsch. And where does the irreversibility come from? He has a four-year term, hasn't declared or signaled the intent to declare martial law or abrogate the constitution. Can't go around making such wild claims and not expect to be challenged.

As for giving him a chance, I already said a couple of years, so it's hardly open-ended. Going easy on the rhetoric and personalized badgering will also help. Legitimate criticism/disagreement should focus on issues, not his personal fitness, mental state, irrational comparisons to genocidal criminals, etc. One man's madness is another man's method. No one can do their job while being made to fight every single day to hold on to the job.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 2:57:48 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content
No one in authority has claimed the election was illegal or amounted to a putsch.


The illegalities of the election are so well documented, I am at a loss for words. Trump is the fetid corpse of the DNC, which slit Bernie's throat.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 7:30:58 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2130 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
Similar illegalities were also present in past elections. They didn't invoke this kind of visceral hostility. This is a non-sequitur.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 1:06:26 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Mike Zimmer

Author 49916

(Member since Jun 19, 2010), 6 fans, 88 quicklinks, 347 comments


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

Removed, and replaced with who? All those clamoring for impeachment do not seem to have thought it through.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 5:34:18 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Jerry Lobdill

Author 4979
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 17 fans, 33 articles, 80 quicklinks, 2172 comments, 10 diaries


Reply to Mike Zimmer:   New Content
Are you saying that high crimes and misdemeanors must be overlooked under the circumstances? If the POTUS will not divest himself of all investments and sends his son around the world on Trump business at US expense, and/or if he is in a position to profit from his office, that is an impeachable offense for very good reason. I am speaking in general about national security and the interests of the nation here.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 9:54:17 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

Jerry these types of things have been going on for a couple of decades, where was the outcry? You state these things as if Biden and his son did not join in the profit, the destruction and human culling in Ukraine, where was the out cry?

Kerry and associates were also in the thick of the destruction, profit and human culling in Ukraine, where was the out cry?

How do you explain this? Why is it a deal killer now?

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 2:08:04 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Jerry Lobdill

Author 4979
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 17 fans, 33 articles, 80 quicklinks, 2172 comments, 10 diaries


Reply to George King:   New Content

The "deep state" has been very successful at creating a smoke screen about what happened in Ukraine. I can't fault Main Street for failing to see and object to it. If Biden and his son and Kerry had been as alarmingly unstable as Trump perhaps the "deep state" would have been unable to ignore their involvement.

Trump's refusal to show his tax returns to prove he has no conflicts of interest throughout his campaign and continuing to this day is a situation that is intolerable IMO, and it is at the heart of the problem.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 2:38:22 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

I agree Jerry, I guess the key word here is "unstable" but then again I think being stable in ethnic cleansing and murder of civilians by the thousands in their homes is an deliberate Act of War, crimes against humanity and UN laws against such human culling is a sign of instability (empire insanity) in itself.

Although I disagree here "Trump's refusal to show his tax returns to prove he has no conflicts of interest throughout his campaign and continuing to this day is a situation that is intolerable IMO, and it is at the heart of the problem."

It is a dog whistle now that he is President and is being used in divide and conquer tactics for the wrong reasons and the coup in progress to regain the status of a criminal cabal no matter how it is potrayed. MHO

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 4:35:28 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Jerry Lobdill

Author 4979
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 17 fans, 33 articles, 80 quicklinks, 2172 comments, 10 diaries


Reply to George King:   New Content

You wrote:

"It is a dog whistle now that he is President and is being used in divide and conquer tactics for the wrong reasons and the coup in progress to regain the status of a criminal cabal no matter how it is potrayed. MHO"


I'm not interested in the divide & conquer tactics at all. I'm talking about ignoring the importance of being led by a president who has the $$$ to wheel and deal on the international stage for his private profit, and the office of President provides foreign crooks an opportunity to corrupt him. This is unacceptable.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 7:54:21 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2130 comments


Reply to Mike Zimmer:   New Content
They seem to have taken the position anyone other than Trump. Let's say he is the frying pan...!

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 1:09:01 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12868 comments


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

"Russia ties allegations (because they know it is so obviously false)"


Some of us don't "know" without having the info.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:08:08 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

BFalcon, just exactly what information do you not have? What don't you know? How may I help you if indeed that is what you are requesting?

Best regards

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:02:52 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12868 comments


Reply to George King:   New Content
Name one 'Russia ties allegation' and show me how it is "obviously false".

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 8:10:46 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

Crowdstrike is the cybersecurity company hired by the DNC to determine who hacked their accounts: it took them a single day to determine the identity of the culprits -- it was, they said , two groups of hackers which they named "Fancy Bear" and "Cozy Bear," affiliated respectively with the GRU, which is Russian military intelligence, and the FSB, the Russian security service.

Crowdstrike founder Alperovitch is a Nonresident Senior Fellowof the Atlantic Council, and head honcho of its "Cyber Statecraft Initiative" -- of which his role in promoting the "Putin did it" scenario is a Exhibit A. James Carden, writingin The Nation, makes the trenchant point that "The connection between Alperovitch and the Atlantic Council has gone largely unremarked upon, but it is relevant given that the Atlantic Council -- which is funded in partby the US State Department, NATO, the governments of Latvia and Lithuania, the Ukrainian World Congress, and the Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk -- has been among the loudest voices calling for a new Cold War with Russia."

Adam Johnson, writingon the FAIR blog, adds to our knowledge by noting that the Council's budget is also supplemented by "a consortium of Western corporations (Qualcomm, Coca-Cola, The Blackstone Group), including weapons manufacturers (Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman) and oil companies (ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, BP)."

There is no evidencethat the Russians hacked the DNC: none, zilch , nada . Yet this false narrative is the entire basis of a campaign launched by the Democrats, hailed by the Trump-hating media, and fully endorsed by the FBI and the CIA, the purpose of which is to "prove" that Trump is "Putin's puppet," as Hillary Clinton put it .

Now the investigative powers of the federal government are being deployed to confirm that the Trump campaign "colluded" with the Kremlin in an act the evidence for which is collapsing.

This whole affair is a vicious fraud. If there is any justice in this world -- and there may not be -- the perpetrators should be charged, tried, and jailed.

Rush to Judgement

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 3:42:55 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

Adam Schiff: Grifter, Racketeer, WarmongerJustin Raimondo, Antiwar.com, Mar 22 2017

The House Intelligence Committee's reenactment of the McCarthy hearings dramatized Marx's famous aphorism that history repeats itself, "the first time as tragedy, the second as farce."

The only thing this circus was lacking was ringmaster Rep Adam Schiff rising to declare: "I have in my hands a list!"

War was on the minds and lips of the Demagogs. Rep Denny Heck compared Hillary Clinton's loss to the 9/11 attacks, because the killing of over 2,000 people on Pindosi soil is just like the publication of emails that exposed the corruption at the heart of Demagog Party politics.

Oh, and "the attack didn't end on Election Day" because, isn't that a Russian hiding under your bed? If political humor is your shtick, there was plenty of that. My own favorite was Rep Jackie Speier likening Vladimir Putin to a tarantula spider who has "ensnared in his web" a whole list of Trump supporters, including Wilbur Ross, the Commerce Secretary, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Follow the money in this article, it does not miss its mark.

Schiff is betraying his own rather specialized interests here: on July 18, 2013, a fundraiser for Schiff's reelection campaign was held at the home of Ukrainian arms dealer Igor Pasternak in Washington, D.C. Price of admission: $2,500 a head, and $1,000 for guests. Why is Pasternak such a fan of Schiff's?

The answer may be found in a Washington Times story published in January, headlined "Ukraine Desperate for Surveillance Equipment in Stand Off With Russia," which details the efforts of the Ukrainian government to get around the Obama administration's reluctance to provide them with the "defensive weapons" Schiff is so eager to shower them with.

Yet the Times tells us that Pasternak has somehow managed to get around the prohibition imposed by the administration, at least to a limited extent:

"In the meantime, a private, State Department-approved transaction has a Montebello, California, company, Worldwide Aeros, set to erect eight sensor-mounted towers that would deliver immediate surveillance along the southeastern border this winter.

"Worldwide Aeros was founded by a Ukrainian-born engineer, Igor Pasternak, who has won Pentagon contracts to develop different sizes and shapes of airships."

Follow the money. Pasternak is selling the Ukrainians military hardware, and is doubtless eager to sell them more -- paid for by US taxpayers, of course.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 3:57:51 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to George King:   New Content

I as R V mentioned early are having a hard time posting, so for the rest of the story.....

Pasternak raises thousands for Schiff and Schiff raises millions for Pasternak. It's a sweet deal all around. Schiff bloviates that his campaign to restart the cold war with Russia is an ideological crusade. He avers:

We are involved in a new battle of ideas. Not Communism versus capitalism, but authoritarianism versus democracy.

Yet this is about capitalism: crony capitalism of the sort that enriches both Schiff and Pasternak. As Maj-Gen Smedley Butler put it in 1935: "War is a racket."

And Schiff is one of the biggest racketeers in Washington. The cynical, absurd campaign to tar the Trump administration as a Russian plot to take over America is based on nothing but lies, innuendo, political opportunism and naked greed.

Trump famously pledged to "drain the swamp" that is America and it was inevitable that Schiff, one of the nastiest of the swamp creatures, would arise from the muck screeching in protest. Let him! He and his party are consigning themselves to the margins of American politics.

Their loony conspiracy theories are so far removed from the concerns of ordinary Americans that the distance can only be measured in light years

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 4:13:19 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12868 comments


Reply to George King:   New Content

You took a lot of my time since I honestly tried to see if you answered my request:


"Name one 'Russia ties allegation' and show me how it is "obviously false"."


And you didn't even try.


You quoted from Antiwar.com who is who, who funds whom, who knows whom, all not showing what I asked and repeatedly linking your 'gold standard' in Antiwar.com


If you can answer, answer straightforward : quote an allegation, show it 'obviously false'


Otherwise you can't answer my desire to know.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 7:27:02 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

Well I did try to give you some information to start your quest on and obviously it failed. So in the interest of helping one who has asked for it let me re frame your question in the method of hypothesis elimination, in that better hypotheses are found by steadily identifying and eliminating those that lead to contradictions.

Name one 'Russia ties allegation' and show me how it is obviously true.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 10:23:15 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12868 comments


Reply to George King:   New Content

I didn't claim that anything is obviously true but that does not mean that it is obviously wrong either. I only questioned that second claim:


" "Russia ties allegations (because they know it is so obviously false)"

Some of us don't "know" without having the info."

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 9:44:15 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content
That's because there isn't any. Or at least none presented so far. And again I ask, "If it were shown that Trump has ties to Russia, that, on its face, is a good thing--or at least better than a nuclear war--T or F?"

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 5:04:29 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12868 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
Our president should not have ties to Russia or any other country, the US should have ties.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 7:28:41 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

This is so. And what I've seen in the past 24 hours looks like there might actually be evidence pointing to nefarious dealings, including criminal (I assume you're talking present business ties).

Then again, I am so skeptical of what I read that many or even most things I am forced to hold in abeyance.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 8:34:41 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
Trying to get off my computer here! But I would reiterate that those claiming "ties to Russia" are the ones who bear the burden of proof. Great claims require great evidence.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 8:37:56 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

I see you answered BFalcon, although by his style it is sometimes hard to know when he is chuckling, tongue in cheek or just fill in the blank here.

I thought your response was and is correct. I also in my thoughts responded to him as well in the Socrates method of hypothesis elimination as I see you did before me, excellent.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 10:35:02 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Some times it is hard to determine if "ties to Russia" is referring to business or Russian interference in the US elections however it appears that both are dog whistles. Damage in relationships not only with Russia but other nations who are seeing such behavior cannot help but have a tremendous negative impact on our future and relations with them.

"The nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them." -- George Orwell

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 11:03:47 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12868 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
And we need to search for the truth and proof with open mind, not call anything 'obviously false' just because we don't like it to be true.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 1:38:52 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

Your comment is obviously true.


Still awaiting the search results, as we shouldn't believe something to be true just because we like it.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 7:11:14 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

Of course you are right that the US should have ties to Russia and any other countries. Those ties are an internal and external to US Representation of the people and in our elected office of POTUS is a Representative of the US and its citizens is he not?

Did not the current President not run on good business relations with other countries versus intervention which is bad for any business except dealing in death and destruction including the destruction of our Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights?

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 10:51:33 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1179 comments


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content
Should anyone or group that controls the president have ties to individuals who are countries unto themselves? If we accept that the answer is no,then our present history is cluttered with dark closets full of traitors.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 2:00:02 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1179 comments


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content
There is at least a fourth group. That group despises both trump and the deep state. That group sees two murderous kleptomaniacs fighting over the spoils. I hope that they seriously do themselves in. I feel the same way about those buying into any of the Russia did it bs. I am also through with the give him a chance incantation. That has to be the most blind call to reality there can be after having witnessed what he has done.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 1:17:13 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2130 comments


Reply to shad williams:   New Content
I described such a group. Scroll up.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 1:14:19 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 3036 comments, 213 diaries


  New Content

Trump has not called for the repeal of the Patriot Act - meaning of course, he can spy on anyone, anywhere in the world, whenever and at any time and for whatever reason he pleases to do so.

The Act gives him lifetime immunity for anything he does in office (#Bush - "An American Chilcot Report") while waging Bush's/Obama'sendless wars of fear and terror throughout the world starting with Iraq ("it wasn't the Iraqis" - Donald Trump).

Trump may quickly come to enjoy the absolute powers of the Imperial Presidency he inherited - "being in charge" being something he brought with him to the job. #Investigate911

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 5:03:46 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
Indent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

Lance you ask a question in the first paragraph and I think you answered it in the third.

If he is being resisted and attacked through the very agencies that have access to the powers of the Patriot Act (which appears is being used against him through secrecy illegally) as we are seeing with out accountability.

That in its self is the use of such powers by an non-elected insurgency coup denying the absolute powers of the Presidency or more importantly the electorate. This is not unique as we see a non-elected EU bureaucrats also operating in its fiefdoms. We see corporations and bankers also trying to insert their right to power over the sovereignty of nations as law through various means including trade agreements in secrecy.

We have the Supreme Court's ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission in 2010, upholding the rights of corporations to make political expenditures under the First Amendment, there have been several calls for a Constitutional amendment to abolish corporate person hood just to name a couple .

Right or wrong (absolute powers of the Presidency) it can not be resolved in such a situation as we now find our country in with out an equal access and use of those powers to flush out the tyranny of the traitors whose actions and repercussions against the Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights of the Republic.

Daylight has to be shed to right the ship of the Republic. Is there a chance of abuse? Of course but the fear of losing a patient because an operation must be pursued to save the patient from an invading illness and injury does not mean you do not operate to remove the danger.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 2:14:48 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (10+)
Help
 
gunnar kullenberg

Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 3 fans, 491 comments


  New Content
...this is a great report...I read it on ICH....Ray McGovern is one of your true heroes, if you're American...

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 2:04:14 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (9+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12868 comments


Reply to gunnar kullenberg:   New Content
It takes 27 years in the CIA to become this good.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:16:26 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

I agree "It takes 27 years in the CIA to become this good" but the contribution comes from a sense of a nation's Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights from the better side of the human spirit in the battle of Sinners and Saints".

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:07:40 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12868 comments


Reply to George King:   New Content

As Lance said below " "The 9/11 Report is a joke," said Raymond McGovern".


I disagree with him, a lot.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 8:12:40 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 3036 comments, 213 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

"I think at simplest terms, there's a cover-up. The 9/11 Report is a joke," said Raymond McGovern, 27-year veteran of the CIA, who chaired National Intelligence Estimates during the seventies.


Does anyone see a Boeing 757 or wreckage thereof?
(Image by thedailysheeple.com) Permission Details DMCA

"That the 9/11 attacks were themselves orchestrated by this administration precisely so they could be thus exploited. If this is true, it is not merely the case, as the Downing Street memos show, that the stated reason for attacking Iraq was a lie. It is also the case that the whole "war on terror" was based on a prior deception" - Ray McGovern. #PatriotsQuestion911

#911treason - "ExecutiveSummary".

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:31:47 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (11+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content
I was one ten millionth of the folks who marched against the Iraq War, world wide. Still, it needs to be repeated until everyone is clear on this. And we come up with a serious way to examine this dagger in the heart of America, and deal with those who put it there.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 5:12:23 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (11+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1179 comments


Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content
Lance. Can you explain the thumbs up you gave BF Falcon for his comment that he disagreed a lot with Ray McGovern's quote that the 9/11 report is a joke??

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 1:36:20 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1179 comments


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content
That was a tad bit tart, BF Falcon. Yet one has to wonder... is this a psyops as well?

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 1:24:25 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Brad Seidel Ph.D.

Author 508311

(Member since Feb 20, 2017), 4 articles, 3 comments, 7 diaries


  New Content

"Objection. Assumes facts not in evidence." This article also follows the disturbing and irrational patterns of others about the "surveillance state," formerly the "deep state" until Trump's people started using the term: assuming propositions previously asserted as proven facts, failing to offer new facts as grounds for believing new assertions, and substituting comments about things that happened years or decades ago for these needed proofs and facts.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 1:51:32 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1547 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Brad Seidel Ph.D.:   New Content

Brad, in the spirit of Patrick Henry "It is natural for man to indulge in the illusions of hope. We are apt to shut our eyes against a painful truth, and listen to the song of that siren till she transforms us into beasts... For my part, whatever anguish of spirit it may cost, I am willing to know the whole truth, to know the worst, and to provide for it."

"Single acts of tyranny may be ascribed to the accidental opinion of a day. But a series of oppression, begun at a distinguished period, and pursued unalterably through every change of ministers (administrations), too plainly proves a deliberate systematic plan of reducing us to slavery. Thomas Jefferson

A matter of discourse " things that happened years or decades ago", we know history repeats itself and to not reflect on or recognize it in the present is a fools folly.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 2:40:16 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 

 
