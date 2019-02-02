 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The State of the World Address

By Harold Novikoff

Earth - Global DEM - Version 3
Earth - Global DEM - Version 3
(Image by Kevin M. Gill)   Details   DMCA
While we unanxiously await the delayed State of the Union Address, the contents of which should bring no surprises, what needs to be addressed is the State of the World upon which the state of the union depends. No nation is an island. A nation cannot indefinitely prosper without regard to the conditions of the larger community and the natural world in which it exists, nor does a nation prosper when half live in affluence and leisure while half live in hardship and deprivation.

The state of the world now is a matter of the fate of the world. Instead of expectations of an enlightened future of constantly improving world conditions that our great historical accomplishments could offer - in physical, biological, and social sciences, in technologies of industry and communication, in our education and cultural arts, and in the evolution of human consciousness; we face a dark future of never-ending turmoil, widespread suffering and declining hope for the perpetuation of civilization as we know it.

Progress in civilization has been marked by a slow evolution from individual communities to more complex societies as the nation-state, where we are still, fundamentally, today. Future progress necessary to accommodate the conflicting interests of the nation-states and the earth's burgeoning population can only be realized by a higher level of organization, such as attempted by the United Nations and a World Court. The Wealth of the World must be shared by all its peoples in some fair manner. Progress in civilization is significant only if it also raises opportunities for its individual citizens to have a satisfying and beneficial life.

Unfortunately, we are still held prisoners by the medieval fortress mentality carried over into the "wall" mentality of the past century and current times - the wall of isolation of the Soviet Union, East Germany, Mao China, North Korea, the religious-fundamentalist controlled countries, the wall of Wall Street. and now the wall against refugees, We are wallowing in walls, resulting in absurd costs for security and military, restrictions of freedom, internal and external hostility, perpetual conditions of poverty and servitude. The way out of this quagmire is if we can realize the promise of the concept of democracy dedicated to benefit the general welfare. This will never happen when we have phillistines presently in charge of our governments and our economies. Only if we have governments with leaders representing the highest level of human consciousness, genuinely devoted to democratic principles, will real human progress be possible.

Veteran, retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member


Harold Novikoff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Eric Dietrich-Berryman

Become a Fan
What nation on the planet would the author offer up as superior to the United States, a land where people are beating a desperate path to enter, and in which foreigners scheme to deliver their babies to gain them US citizenship?

As for sharing wealth, we already do quite a bit of that but kleptocracies pocket the money and stash it in Swiss bank accounts. Utopian leanings like this article belong in the genre of magic realism.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 2, 2019 at 3:48:41 PM

Harold Novikoff

Become a Fan
Reply to Eric Dietrich-Berryman:

You will note that I have not singled out the U.S. in this article as the prime instigator of the negative trends, although it may be obvious from our history of interventions in Vietnam, Latin American (e.g. Venezuela, Honduras, etc.), the Middle East, our military budget --. Nor do I deny the magnetism to refugees of our wealth and popular culture of freedom. Being a WW2 veteran, I also have strong feelings of patriotism, but they should not interfere with the recognition of the need for radical changes throughout the world, perhaps starting with the U.S. addressing the dinosaur in the room of impending climate disasters. We're talking about existential necessity, not magic idealism.

Please read the presidential candidacy speech of Marianne Williamson, referred to in the article by Rob Krall.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 2, 2019 at 5:00:12 PM

