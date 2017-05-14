Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

The 'Soft Coup' of Russia-gate

      (Page 1 of 5 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/14/17

Reprinted from consortiumnews.com

Special Report: The Russia-gate hysteria has grown stronger after President Trump's firing of FBI Director Comey, but the bigger question is whether an American "soft coup" is in the works, reports Robert Parry.

Where is Stanley Kubrick when we need him? If he hadn't died in 1999, he would be the perfect director to transform today's hysteria over Russia into a theater-of-the-absurd movie reprising his Cold War classic, "Dr. Strangelove," which savagely satirized the madness of nuclear brinksmanship and the crazed ideology behind it.


A scene from .Dr. Strangelove,. in which the bomber pilot (played by actor Slim Pickens) rides a nuclear bomb to its target in the Soviet Union.
A scene from "Dr. Strangelove," in which the bomber pilot (played by actor Slim Pickens) rides a nuclear bomb to its target in the Soviet Union.

To prove my point, The Washington Post on Thursday published a lengthy story entitled in the print editions "Alarm at Russian in White House" about a Russian photographer who was allowed into the Oval Office to photograph President Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Post cited complaints from former U.S. intelligence officials who criticized the presence of the Russian photographer as "a potential security breach" because of "the danger that a listening device or other surveillance equipment could have been brought into the Oval Office while hidden in cameras or other electronics."

To bolster this alarm, the Post cited a Twitter comment from President Obama's last deputy CIA director, David S. Cohen, stating "No, it was not" a sound decision to admit the Russian photographer who also works for the Russian news agency, Tass, which published the photo.

One could picture Boris and Natasha, the evil spies in the Bullwinkle cartoons, disguised as photographers slipping listening devices between the cushions of the sofas.

Or we could hear how Russians are again threatening to "impurify all of our precious bodily fluids," as "Dr. Strangelove" character, Gen. Jack D. Ripper, warned us in the 1964 movie.

Watching that brilliant dark comedy again might actually be a good idea to remind us how crazy Americans can get when they're pumped up with anti-Russian propaganda, as is happening again now.

Taking Down Trump

I realize that many Democrats, liberals and progressives hate Donald Trump so much that they believe that any pretext is justified in taking him down, even if that plays into the hands of the neoconservatives and other warmongers. Many people who detest Trump view Russia-gate as the most likely path to achieve Trump's impeachment, so this desirable end justifies whatever means.

Some people have told me that they even believe that it is the responsibility of the major news media, the law enforcement and intelligence communities, and members of Congress to engage in a "soft coup" against Trump -- also known as a "constitutional coup" or "deep state coup" -- for the "good of the country."

The argument is that it sometimes falls to these Establishment institutions to "correct" a mistake made by the American voters, in this case, the election of a largely unqualified individual as U.S. president. It is even viewed by some anti-Trump activists as a responsibility of "responsible" journalists, government officials and others to play this "guardian" role, to not simply "resist" Trump but to remove him.

There are obvious counter-arguments to this view, particularly that it makes something of a sham of American democracy. It also imposes on journalists a need to violate the ethical responsibility to provide objective reporting, not taking sides in political disputes.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Excellent as usual, Robert. Getting this through the heads of some self-proclaimed progressives, however, seems just about impossible right now. Rarely has the pseudoliberal media establishment been so effective at pulling the neoliberal wool over so many eyes. The current hate-fest for Russia that the NYT and WaPo are cooking up is poison for us all.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 3:15:06 PM

Smart Americans KNOW Putin says he is a Christian and he backs his beliefs up with action.

He has removed the ZioCON/Communists from power in Russia and the Russian Orthodox branch of Christianity is flourishing.

So the ZioCON/Communists, needing a new power base, have infiltrated the USA and are using the US Military for The Greater Israel Project and they are trying to drive Christianity out of the USA. Sadly, the ZioCON/Communists work in complete harmony with the Bush/Clinton Crime Organization.

Smart Americans KNOW "why" the ZioCON/Communists hate Putin and why they're willing to risk a nuclear war to beat him.

The real target is Russia, specifically Vladimir Putin. Putin's crime is that he kicked out the US neoliberals and oligarchs that were raping Russia. Not that Putin and his clique are not oligarchs too. Russia is after all a capitalist country too. It just that they are not US co-conspiratorial oligarchs.

Under Putin many of the previous western collaborators are gone. Putin has also engineered steady growth of the Russian economy, at least until the US efforts to sabotage it with sanction in 2014, and (manipulated) decline in oil prices. To the dismay of neocons and neoliberal oligarchs, the Russian economy is adjusting, and becoming more self-sufficient.

I distinctly remember when the media turned on the anti-Russian propaganda full throttle. It was during the Russian hosted Winter Olympics in 2014, just weeks before the coup in Ukraine, which also was times to happen while Russia was preoccupied with the Olympics. What a coincident?

To spoil Russia's party the western media when on a blitz of bashing Russia for its less than liberal gay policies. The Guardian which came under the control of George Soros at about the same time even ran their icon "G" symbol in the colors of the gay flag. The conspiracy of the main stream media's anti-Russian, especially anti-Putin, has not stopped since.

The public has been well preconditioned with western propaganda to fear "Russian aggression", which just to a re-remembering of the anti-communist days of the Cold War.

There are lots of valid reasons to be anti-Trump, but Russia and Putin are not one of them.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 4:14:21 PM

