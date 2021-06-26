The Saturday Report

Trump and his co-conspirators in the White House and among the hard-right white-supremacist movement worked together to convince Capitol Police that the big "demonstration" that would be coming was from a "small" anti-Trump group of 50 or so people called One Nation Under God (ONUG). Who was ONUG? It was an entire fabrication it literally doesn't and didn't exist made up by the Trump conspirators to lull the DC police into a false sense of security so Trump's people could storm the Capitol and execute Pence and Pelosi, throwing the election count into such disarray Trump could declare a state of insurrection and keep himself president for another foir years.

The Florida legislature has passed a law requiring Florida students and faculty at state universities to register their political views with the state . Governor DeSantis says this is to "promote intellectual diversity" but everybody knows it's about trying to identify and punish (and eventually drive out) "liberal" teachers and student activists. The legislature also passed a bill providing legal protections to students who secretly record teachers and professors without their consent and publicize their statements: expect highly edited videos to start appearing as they try to destroy anybody in the state's school systems who's not a frothing right-winger. DeSantis is certainly familiar with the Dictator's Playbook"

The most under-reported big story of the week is a blockbuster in The New York Times about how Eric Prince and other wealthy rightwingers paid infiltrators to sabotage the Democratic Party in Wyoming and the region. Nobody knows how many other states' Democratic parties have been similarly infiltrated or what other sabatoge efforts are underway as the GOP moves closer and closer to becoming a full-blown fascistic party. NY Times: They Seemed Like Democratic Activists. They Were Secretly Conservative Spies. "Operatives infiltrated progressive groups across the West to try to manipulate politics and reshape the national electoral map. They targeted moderate Republicans, too -- anyone seen as threats to hard-line conservatives."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers Wednesday that they must raise or suspend the limit on total U.S. debt before August 1, or risk incurring "absolutely catastrophic economic consequences." Get ready for this one; refusing to raise the debt ceiling is one of the GOP's favorite tricks to screw up the functions of our government that they want to replace with a billionaire-owned oligarchy. They're looking for ways to sabatoge the economy so they can blame Biden and Democrats come 2022 and 2024.

Hard-right Governor Ron DeSantis keeps promoting policies that kill Floridians. A coronavirus outbreak struck a Florida government building this week and because most people working there were both unvaccinated and encouraged not to wear masks, two people are now dead and six in the hospital. The sole vaccinated employee who was exposed to the disease in that office wasn't infected. DeSantis shut down the building for a day, then opened it back up with, again, no mask or vaccine requirement.

The phony "audit" performance in Arizona has been f unded to the tune of millions of dollars, but nobody knows where the money came from. Rightwing billionaires? The Chinese government? Mexican drug lords? What little is known suggests the money is coming from entities or people closely associated with Donald Trump, but the Republican-controlled Ducey administration and Arizona legislature have decided that Americans don't have the right to know. When transparency disappears, democracies suffocate.

Plus, In the latest development in the partisan Republican "audit" of Arizona presidential votes, voting system data has been taken to a secret hideout in Montana. An unsupervised driver transported copies of ballot data in a truck to a cabin in the community of Bigfork in northwest Montana, several media outlets reported.

Geeky Science -- Does Planet Earth Has a Heartbeat? Our planet could be described as part of a larger "living" organism: the universe. And it apparently has a "heartbeat" that shows up as earthquakes and volcanoes every 27 million years. If true, we can take a breath; there are millions of years to go before the next "heartbeat" is expected.

11 US Mayors commit to Reparations pilot projects to offer examples to federal lawmakers about how such programs could work. This follows local programs already underway in numerous other US cities. Keep this on your radar -- it'll almost certainly become an issue that Republicans will scream about to crank up their white base come the 2022 elections.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, in a private call on Monday with a group of major donors, provided a revealing look at his political approach. Ever since five "conservatives" on our Supreme Court ruled that what we used to call "bribery" -- billionaires and companies basically owning politicians via dark money and outright contributions and gifts -- the American political landscape has shifted farther and farther to the right. Or is that The Reich?